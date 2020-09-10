Advanced search

Royston police sergeant returns to the beat

PUBLISHED: 14:17 10 September 2020

Police Sergeant Jon Vine is returning to Royston with ideas on how to reduce crime in the area. Picture: Herts police

A Royston police sergeant has returned to the beat, having previously worked in the town from 2010 to 2013.

Sergeant Jon Vine was out and about in the area on his return, joining Mayor Rob Inwood.

He hopes to reduce crime across Royston and increase more on-foot patrols.

He said: “I’m delighted to be back. I have a genuine passion for Royston and I am looking forward to making it an even safer town than it is today.

“I have returned full of energy and ideas, and I have been having discussions with the mayor and other councillors on how we can progress some of these plans.

“I want to increase the work we do to reduce crime in the town, but at the same time increase our visibility and the way we engage with the community.

“I know people in Royston like to see officers patrolling their streets on foot, so I will be hoping to increase these type of patrols.

“I have been out a few times already and it’s fantastic to chat to people and discuss issues in the town.

“If you need to speak to me or my team you can email us at SNTRoyston@herts.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and ask to speak to the Royston Safer Neighbourhood Team.

“Also look out for our local police surgeries that we hope to be resuming soon.”

You can use our community voice platform ‘echo’ to let us know what you think we should be prioritising in your area.

Your feedback will help towards shaping local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns.

Visit bit.ly/police-royston and tell us your thoughts.

