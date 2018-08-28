Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Royston Music School students put on a show at Christmas concert

PUBLISHED: 15:41 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:41 24 December 2018

Royston Music School in action at the Christmas concert. Picture: David Hatton

Royston Music School in action at the Christmas concert. Picture: David Hatton

David H Hatton, 2018

Festive cheer has come to Royston, as music school students put on a show in their annual Christmas concert.

Royston Music School in action at the Christmas concert. Picture: David HattonRoyston Music School in action at the Christmas concert. Picture: David Hatton

Sixty children took part in the concert which was held at the Meridian School, where students played to an audience of 100 parents and relatives.

This year’s concert featured a number of performances where students from the Saturday morning Royston Music School played their renditions of hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody.

Performances came from the windband through to the wind quartet, and also featured a recital from the band’s first access students.

Concert organiser, Sue Pettit, said that for these students the performance was “their very first concert on instruments they had only begun learning in September”.

Royston Music School in action at the Christmas concert. Picture: David HattonRoyston Music School in action at the Christmas concert. Picture: David Hatton

The music school meets every Saturday morning and performs in a number of concerts throughout the year, with the new term starting on January 12. To join or to find out more information, go to www.hertsmusicservice.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pedestrian in his 30s dies after Melbourn A10 van collision

A pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has died after a collision with a van on the A10 at Melbourn during the early hours of this morning. Picture: Archant

A10 shut after serious crash between Royston and Melbourn

The A10 is closed between Royston and Melbourn due to a serious collision. Picture: Archant

Wimpole archaeological dig uncovers Celtic goddess figurine and 2,000-year-old settlement

A 5cm copper alloy human figurine was the key find during the Wimpole archaeological dig. Picture: James Fairbairn

A505 collision leaves car in ditch

A car ended up in a ditch during a crash on the A505 this morning

Royston Music School students put on a show at Christmas concert

Royston Music School in action at the Christmas concert. Picture: David Hatton

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

The Mossy Well pub, in Muswell . Picture: Google Maps

Belsize Park charity man eats nothing but mince pies for an entire month...and LOSES 11lb

Padraid 'Pod' Howard at the start of his mince pie eating journey. Picture: Pod Howard

Borough shut out Potters Bar to be number one at Christmas

A crowd at Haringey Borough's Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Why Camden Council says no to free Christmas parking: ‘There’s no benefit to traders’

Cllr Richard Wilson has campaigned for free parking at weekends in run up to Christmas in Haringey

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston Music School students put on a show at Christmas concert

Royston Music School in action at the Christmas concert. Picture: David Hatton

Pedestrian in his 30s dies after Melbourn A10 van collision

A pedestrian, a man in his 30s, has died after a collision with a van on the A10 at Melbourn during the early hours of this morning. Picture: Archant

A10 shut after serious crash between Royston and Melbourn

The A10 is closed between Royston and Melbourn due to a serious collision. Picture: Archant

New Govia train timetable met with mixed response

Extra services have been added, but the majority are off peak. Picture: Govia Thameslink

A505 collision leaves car in ditch

A car ended up in a ditch during a crash on the A505 this morning
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists