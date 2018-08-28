Royston Music School students put on a show at Christmas concert

Festive cheer has come to Royston, as music school students put on a show in their annual Christmas concert.

Sixty children took part in the concert which was held at the Meridian School, where students played to an audience of 100 parents and relatives.

This year’s concert featured a number of performances where students from the Saturday morning Royston Music School played their renditions of hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody.

Performances came from the windband through to the wind quartet, and also featured a recital from the band’s first access students.

Concert organiser, Sue Pettit, said that for these students the performance was “their very first concert on instruments they had only begun learning in September”.

The music school meets every Saturday morning and performs in a number of concerts throughout the year, with the new term starting on January 12. To join or to find out more information, go to www.hertsmusicservice.org.uk.