Advanced search

Royston's district museum suspends activities amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 12:52 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 13 March 2020

Royston museum

Royston museum

Archant

Royston's district museum has suspended all activities, events and regular groups until further notice - amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The museum and art gallery in Lower King Street made the announcement yesterday, the day after limiting its interactive exhibits.

In a statement on their Facebook page, museum manager and curator Madeline Odent said: 'We've made the difficult decision to suspend all of our activities, events, and regular groups until further notice.

'We want to assure our community that this is only a preventative measure.

'We know that many of our visitors and volunteers may be more vulnerable to Covid-19, and we are taking this step as an extra precaution.

'Our primary concern is that any large gathering of people presents a higher risk of contagion.

'We will remain open, but we are prepared to close if the government or the town council recommend we do so.

You may also want to watch:

'However, our Knit & Natter groups, our dance classes, and all children's activities will be suspended until the risk is reduced.

'Regretfully, we have also decided, in conjunction with the Royston Cave, to postpone the opening of the Cave Experience. We want to give the exhibit the grand opening that it deserves, and we cannot safely do so right now. We look forward to sharing a new date with you in due course.

'If you planned to attend our Mother's Day craft activity on Saturday, March 14, please do drop by the Museum - we'll have some little activities that your children can take away to do at home!'

The closure comes after Thriplow Daffodil Weekend and Cambridge Science Festival was cancelled.

The COVID-19 outbreak has now led to UK chief medical officers raising the risk to the UK from moderate to high.

The government is asking anyone who shows symptoms including developing a cough or fever, to self-isolate for seven days, regardless of whether they have travelled to affected areas in order to slow the spread of infection.

In the coming weeks, further social distancing measures for older and vulnerable people are set to come into effect.

For the latest, search 'coronavirus' on gov.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager arrested after Bassingbourn drugs raid

Cash and drugs have been seized by police as part of a warrant in Bassingbourn. Picture: Cambs police

Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Likely positive’ case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has confirmed that a patient has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Hertfordshire paramedic tests positive for coronavirus

The paramedic from Hertfordshire works at the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST). Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Stevenage hospital

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Teenager arrested after Bassingbourn drugs raid

Cash and drugs have been seized by police as part of a warrant in Bassingbourn. Picture: Cambs police

Fifth coronavirus case confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Likely positive’ case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has confirmed that a patient has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Hertfordshire paramedic tests positive for coronavirus

The paramedic from Hertfordshire works at the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST). Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Patient tests positive for coronavirus at Stevenage hospital

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Royston Crow

North Hertfordshire Local Plan hearings postponed due to coronavirus concerns

The hearings have been postponed until at least April 8. Picture: Getty Images

Royston’s district museum suspends activities amid coronavirus outbreak

Royston museum

Cambridge Science Festival cancelled due to coronavirus fears

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled remaining events due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Hand sanitiser gels stolen from Lister Hospital amid coronavirus fears

Visitors have been stealing hand sanitiser gel from the Lister Hospital in Stevenage.Picture: Jacob Savill

Cambridgeshire police to feature on Sport Relief

Cambridgeshire Police to investigate domestic abuse and safeguard victims will be shown as part of BBC1’s Sport Relief broadcast. PICTURE: Cambs Police
Drive 24