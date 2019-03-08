Advanced search

Royston mum to take on charity car rally in Darth Vader-mobile

PUBLISHED: 17:31 06 August 2019

Trevor Mudd and Sam Hanks are taking on the Pavestone Rally in their Darth Vader-mobile. Picture: Antonia Gietzen/Cloud Nine PR & Marketing

A Royston mum-of-two is gearing up to take on a 2,000 charity rally across Europe - in a 'Darth Vader-mobile'.

Sam Hanks will take to the wheel of a pimped up 1986 Reliant Rialto as part of the Pavestone Rally, which starts on September 5 in Reims in Northern France and goes on to Stuttgart, Salzburg, Venice and finishes near Lake Como three days later.

She is raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, Variety, The Children's Charity - which supports children and young people nationwide who are sick, disabled or disadvantaged - and The Rainy Day Trust, which helps those working in the UK's home improvement industry.

Sam will be accompanied by Trevor Mudd from Chandlers Building Supplies.

She said: "I can't wait to see what this year's rally has in store for us - there are points awarded for daily challenges as well as a daily fancy dress theme.

"Trevor and I came so close to winning last year. We're hoping to bring the trophy home this year as well as contributing a healthy sum to the three charities."

Sam's sister is hosting a fundraising event at The Goat Inn in Hertford Heath on Saturday from 2pm to 8pm with proceeds going to the three charities.

The rally car Sam and Trevor will be driving is a 33-year-old three-wheeled Reliant, bought on Ebay by Chandlers Building Supplies for £200 and has been transformed to resemble Darth Vader.

Sue McKinney of Chandlers Building Supplies said: "As well as both being petrol heads, Trevor and Sam are always up for a challenge and love getting involved in charity events.

"They can always be relied on to go the extra mile to make sure their team meets the challenges they are set - the crazier the better!"

Trevor and Sam finished in second place in 2018, and won best-dressed car and best-dressed team.

Sam also took part in 2017, driving a Batmobile-style Ford Kuga.

The Pavestone Rally, described as a cross between the Wacky Racers and a Top Gear challenge, invites UK builder's merchants to raise money for charity.

This year Pavestone has set a target of raising £175,000 in total.

To add to Sam and Trevor's total, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/CembritChandlersTeam7

