MP urges Morrisons to continue negotiations with landlord to save Royston store

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant Danny Loo Photography 2016

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald has pushed for Morrisons to continue negotiations to save the Royston store.

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald

Morrisons announced last week that there were plans to close the store due to the lease being up and “no viable option” being decided upon to keep the Baldock Street store open.

The overwhelming response from the community since the Crow broke the news on last week’s front page is that the supermarket is of great value to the community, brings footfall to the town centre and is accessible to elderly shoppers due to its size and access to bus services.

Sir Oliver Heald told the Crow: “I spoke to the head of property assets for Morrisons on Friday, who explained the background of the lease terminating and the discussions on a new lease with landlords Unilever Pension Fund.

“Apparently the discussions had been constructive but not enough to save the store. I urged him to keep negotiating and to work up a package to save the store. I will press ministers to keep the current Business Rates Holiday. I am now arranging a discussion with Morrisons CEO Mr Potts.

“I hope our councils will also support the continuation of the store and tackle any issues such as parking and pavements which may help. I welcome the petitions backing Morrisons and their great staff who do so much to help customers including the elderly.”

The Crow has contacted Unilever Pension Fund and Morrisons for comment and is awaiting a response.