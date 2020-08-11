Advanced search

MP urges Morrisons to continue negotiations with landlord to save Royston store

PUBLISHED: 14:41 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 11 August 2020

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Danny Loo Photography 2016

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald has pushed for Morrisons to continue negotiations to save the Royston store.

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver HealdNorth East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald

Morrisons announced last week that there were plans to close the store due to the lease being up and “no viable option” being decided upon to keep the Baldock Street store open.

The overwhelming response from the community since the Crow broke the news on last week’s front page is that the supermarket is of great value to the community, brings footfall to the town centre and is accessible to elderly shoppers due to its size and access to bus services.

You may also want to watch:

Sir Oliver Heald told the Crow: “I spoke to the head of property assets for Morrisons on Friday, who explained the background of the lease terminating and the discussions on a new lease with landlords Unilever Pension Fund.

“Apparently the discussions had been constructive but not enough to save the store. I urged him to keep negotiating and to work up a package to save the store. I will press ministers to keep the current Business Rates Holiday. I am now arranging a discussion with Morrisons CEO Mr Potts.

“I hope our councils will also support the continuation of the store and tackle any issues such as parking and pavements which may help. I welcome the petitions backing Morrisons and their great staff who do so much to help customers including the elderly.”

The Crow has contacted Unilever Pension Fund and Morrisons for comment and is awaiting a response.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Barrington driver sentenced after death of 30-year-old out celebrating his birthday

Jason Pallett died on the A10 near Melbourn after colliding with a van driven by Ian Rule. Picture: Cambs police

Royston entrepreneur sees business thrive in lockdown

Lisa Porto from Royston has seen her digital marketing business thrive during the pandemic. Picture: Supplied

‘We must do everything we can to save Morrisons in Royston’

David Brown has worked at Morrisons in Royston for two years and started a petition to try to stop bosses from closing the store. Picture: Courtesy of David Brown

MP urges Morrisons to continue negotiations with landlord to save Royston store

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Be prepared for thunderstorms as hot weather continues

The Met office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the UK. Picture: trendobjects

Most Read

Barrington driver sentenced after death of 30-year-old out celebrating his birthday

Jason Pallett died on the A10 near Melbourn after colliding with a van driven by Ian Rule. Picture: Cambs police

Royston entrepreneur sees business thrive in lockdown

Lisa Porto from Royston has seen her digital marketing business thrive during the pandemic. Picture: Supplied

‘We must do everything we can to save Morrisons in Royston’

David Brown has worked at Morrisons in Royston for two years and started a petition to try to stop bosses from closing the store. Picture: Courtesy of David Brown

MP urges Morrisons to continue negotiations with landlord to save Royston store

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Be prepared for thunderstorms as hot weather continues

The Met office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the UK. Picture: trendobjects

Latest from the Royston Crow

MP urges Morrisons to continue negotiations with landlord to save Royston store

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

‘We must do everything we can to save Morrisons in Royston’

David Brown has worked at Morrisons in Royston for two years and started a petition to try to stop bosses from closing the store. Picture: Courtesy of David Brown

Reed chalk up first victory of the season in emphatic style

Mitchell Cooper guided Reed to their first Herts Cricket League Premier Division win. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD

Obesity crisis: A quarter of adults in North Herts fail to manage one walk a week

Sport England’s Active Lives Survey has revealed the extent of Britain's exercise problem. Picture: Pixels

Last chance to apply for Business Support Grants in North Herts

The coronavirus Business Support Grant Fund will close permanently on August, 28. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images