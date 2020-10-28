Advanced search

End of an era as Morrisons closes in Royston

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 28 October 2020

Royston Morrisons closed for good in Baldock Street on Sunday, despite the campaign to keep it open. Picture: David Hatton

Royston Morrisons closed for good in Baldock Street on Sunday, despite the campaign to keep it open. Picture: David Hatton

Archant

Royston Morrisons closed its doors for the final time on Sunday, with an outpouring of kind messages and well wishes to staff from the town.

Royston Morrisons closed for good in Baldock Street on Sunday, despite the campaign to keep it open. Picture: David Hatton Royston Morrisons closed for good in Baldock Street on Sunday, despite the campaign to keep it open. Picture: David Hatton

The community led a hard-fought campaign to keep the supermarket in Baldock Street open after news of the possible closure broke back in the summer.

Morrisons went through a consultation process after their lease came to an end and they said it was no longer viable to keep the store open. More than 1,000 signatures were signed on petitions started in the community.

MP and Morrisons customer Sir Oliver Heald had said he was saddened by the outcome, as did North Herts District Council and Royston Town Council.

Hundreds of comments were posted on Royston Reporting Page thanking staff for their hard work throughout their time, including during the coronavirus lockdown as key workers.

Royston Morrisons closed for good in Baldock Street on Sunday, despite the campaign to keep it open. Picture: David Hatton Royston Morrisons closed for good in Baldock Street on Sunday, despite the campaign to keep it open. Picture: David Hatton

Royston Morrisons closed for good in Baldock Street on Sunday, despite the campaign to keep it open. Picture: David Hatton Royston Morrisons closed for good in Baldock Street on Sunday, despite the campaign to keep it open. Picture: David Hatton

Royston Morrisons closed for good in Baldock Street on Sunday, despite the campaign to keep it open. Picture: David HattonRoyston Morrisons closed for good in Baldock Street on Sunday, despite the campaign to keep it open. Picture: David Hatton

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Royston Crow

End of an era as Morrisons closes in Royston

Royston Morrisons closed for good in Baldock Street on Sunday, despite the campaign to keep it open. Picture: David Hatton

Free school meals during holidays called for at Hertfordshire County Council

Free school meals in Hertfordshire. Picture: Michael Penty

Royston community steps up to the plate to help provide for children during half term

The Royston Best Grill team are offering a free meal and Ribena to up to three children per household until November 6 - in support of Marcus Rashford's campaign to end child food poverty. Picture: Royston Best Grill

Make Lunch Royston continues vital service to help families in half term

Louise Bradley, Cate Hall and Royston mayor Rob Inwood - who has visited Make Lunch to show his support. Picture: Courtesy of Rob Inwood

Coronavirus: Tier Two ‘only a matter of time’ at current rate says Herts County Council

Hertfordshire County Council has warned Tier 2 is likely at the current rate of infection. Picture: PA WIRE