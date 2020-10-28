End of an era as Morrisons closes in Royston

Royston Morrisons closed for good in Baldock Street on Sunday, despite the campaign to keep it open. Picture: David Hatton Archant

Royston Morrisons closed its doors for the final time on Sunday, with an outpouring of kind messages and well wishes to staff from the town.

The community led a hard-fought campaign to keep the supermarket in Baldock Street open after news of the possible closure broke back in the summer.

Morrisons went through a consultation process after their lease came to an end and they said it was no longer viable to keep the store open. More than 1,000 signatures were signed on petitions started in the community.

MP and Morrisons customer Sir Oliver Heald had said he was saddened by the outcome, as did North Herts District Council and Royston Town Council.

Hundreds of comments were posted on Royston Reporting Page thanking staff for their hard work throughout their time, including during the coronavirus lockdown as key workers.

