Royston Methodists welcome leading figures to church

Rosie Austin, Royston Methodist Church

Published: 3:00 PM May 18, 2022
Royston Methodist Church was honoured to be chosen to host a visit by the President and Vice-President of The Methodist Conference on Saturday, May 7.

The highest-ranking office holders in the UK Methodist Church, The Reverend Sonia Hicks (President) and Barbara Easton (Vice President) visited Royston Methodist Church on Queen’s Road as part of a tour of the East Anglia District.

Welcomed by Royston Minister Charity Nzegwu, preachers from the district and members of the Royston Church met over coffee and lunch to discuss the work Royston Methodist Church engages in to support the local community.

Focusing on three key themes: support of families, pastoral work and working relationships with local organisations, members of the Church council, pastoral team, and local charity HomeStart answered questions and gave personal accounts of the support they had received from the Church.

Popular child friendly monthly ‘Messy Church’ and weekly playgroup, ‘First Friends’ were specifically praised by the visitors, along with the long-standing partnership with HomeStart, in providing dedicated support and personalised care to local families in need.

First Friends runs between 9am -11am, every Friday during the school term, featuring snacks, story time and sensory play, for 0-five-year-olds.

Tickets are available for First Friends and Messy Church via Ticketsource: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/rmc1.

