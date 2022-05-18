Royston Methodists welcome leading figures to church

Minister Charity Nzegwu welcomed key members of the Methodist Conference, including vice president Barbara Easton (right) to Royston - Credit: Royston Methodist Church

Royston Methodist Church was honoured to be chosen to host a visit by the President and Vice-President of The Methodist Conference on Saturday, May 7.

The highest-ranking office holders in the UK Methodist Church, The Reverend Sonia Hicks (President) and Barbara Easton (Vice President) visited Royston Methodist Church on Queen’s Road as part of a tour of the East Anglia District.

Welcomed by Royston Minister Charity Nzegwu, preachers from the district and members of the Royston Church met over coffee and lunch to discuss the work Royston Methodist Church engages in to support the local community.

The president and vice president of the Methodist Conference came to speak at Royston Methodist Church - Credit: Royston Methodist Church

Focusing on three key themes: support of families, pastoral work and working relationships with local organisations, members of the Church council, pastoral team, and local charity HomeStart answered questions and gave personal accounts of the support they had received from the Church.

Royston Minister Charity Nzegwu met Rev Sonia Hicks, president of the UK Methodist Conference - Credit: Royston Methodist Church

Popular child friendly monthly ‘Messy Church’ and weekly playgroup, ‘First Friends’ were specifically praised by the visitors, along with the long-standing partnership with HomeStart, in providing dedicated support and personalised care to local families in need.

First Friends runs between 9am -11am, every Friday during the school term, featuring snacks, story time and sensory play, for 0-five-year-olds.

Tickets are available for First Friends and Messy Church via Ticketsource: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/rmc1.