Royston Methodist Church wins eco award for action on climate change

Jennie Harris, Joyce Goodall and Janet Blair of the Royston Methodist Church Climate Action Now group, with their bronze eco award - Credit: Royston Methodist Church

Royston Methodist Church has won the bronze award for eco churches organised by A Rocha, thanks to the congregation's work protecting the environment.

The awards are designed to equip the church to care for the world in their worship and teaching, buildings and land, how they engage with the local community and in global campaigns.

To meet the award criteria, the church's Climate Action Now group installed a water butt and demonstrated its use of environmentally-friendly products, recycled paper and cycle racks. Bird feeders were also installed, and the church will be encouraging wildlife and planting wildflowers to attract birds, bees and butterflies, with the aim to eventually install a bug hotel.

Finally, the church set up monthly litter picks, aims to use fair trade products and locally-sourced organic food, uses a car share scheme and offers tips on protecting the planet via its newsletter.