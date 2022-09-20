News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Royston Methodist Church wins eco award for action on climate change

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:55 AM September 20, 2022
Jennie Harris, Joyce Goodall and Janet Blair of the Royston Methodist Church Climate Action Now group

Jennie Harris, Joyce Goodall and Janet Blair of the Royston Methodist Church Climate Action Now group, with their bronze eco award - Credit: Royston Methodist Church

Royston Methodist Church has won the bronze award for eco churches organised by A Rocha, thanks to the congregation's work protecting the environment.

The awards are designed to equip the church to care for the world in their worship and teaching, buildings and land, how they engage with the local community and in global campaigns.

To meet the award criteria, the church's Climate Action Now group installed a water butt and demonstrated its use of environmentally-friendly products, recycled paper and cycle racks. Bird feeders were also installed, and the church will be encouraging wildlife and planting wildflowers to attract birds, bees and butterflies, with the aim to eventually install a bug hotel.

Finally, the church set up monthly litter picks, aims to use fair trade products and locally-sourced organic food, uses a car share scheme and offers tips on protecting the planet via its newsletter.

Royston News

Don't Miss

A black Range Rover with a crumpled front.

Hertfordshire Highways | Updated

Range Rover and van crash on A505

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 27/03/12of first and second-class stamps at a Post Office in Overseal, Derbyshire.

People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Melbourn Village College has been awarded for its work helping students with additional needs access sport

College awarded for helping students with additional needs play sport

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Charles III, then Prince of Wales, on a visit to the Purcell Music School in 1998

King Charles III

7 Hertfordshire locations visited by King Charles III

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon