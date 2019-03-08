Peer support group aims to improve mental health in Royston

People experiencing mental health difficulties in Royston and the surrounding villages are urged to attend a group in the town run by the charity Mind in Mid Herts.

The Peer Support Group takes place at the Royston Methodist Church in Queens Road and is run by outreach worker Stephanie Flint.

Stephanie told the Crow: "My role is to provide support to those who cannot access the services within our centres. I do this by running various support groups and active groups in North Herts, including a Peer Support Group in Royston and a walking group in Baldock.

"I absolutely love my role because I meet lots of amazing people and share with them in their journeys, which is a huge privilege.

"The Royston group was set up last year to provide a supportive and non judgemental, friendly environment for people to come and meet others and learn some techniques which can help to understand and help their mental and physical wellbeing.

"We cover subjects like anxiety, food and mood, self-esteem and anything members would like to think more about.

You do not need to be diagnosed with a mental health condition to access services with us, and you can self-refer."

For more information about the group, which runs every Wednesday from 11.30am until 1pm, call 01438 369216.