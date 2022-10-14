Royston to hold first-ever Menopause Café

A Menopause Café will be held in Royston to help raise awareness during World Menopause Month.

Menopause Cafés aim to break the taboo around the menopause, increase awareness of the impact of the menopause on those experiencing it and their family, friends and colleagues, and reflect on the 'third stage of life'.

The Royston café will be held between 10.30am and midday on Wednesday, October 26 at the Old Bull Inn in High Street. It is open to people of all ages and genders.

Two local business women, Pat Duckworth and Kathryne Scully, organised Royston's event.

Pat, who is the founder of Royston Hypnotherapy and Smarter Menopause, said: “I am delighted to be hosting this Menopause Café in Royston.

"There has been so much written and talked about menopause in the past 12 months but it can still be an isolating and worrying phase in women’s lives.

"The more we can get together and talk about it openly the easier it becomes. We are grateful to The Old Bull Inn for sponsoring the event.”

Kathryne, who is a virtual assistant and executive district manager for Arbonne, added: "I am really excited about this event. I am still a bit young for menopause but I want to understand more about it so that I can be well prepared and I can support other women."

The first Menopause Café was held in Perth, Scotland in 2017, and since then many pop-up cafés have been organised wordwide.

Rachel Weiss, founder of the Menopause Café Charity, said: “The Menopause Café is aimed at women and men of all ages who would like to talk about the menopause, to share their stories, experiences and questions, all made that little bit easier with tea and cake.

“Unfortunately, many people feel that they should just ‘get on with’ the menopause, with some never talking to their friends of family about it.



"People can come along and just listen, or join in on the discussions, hopefully leaving with a clearer sense of the impact of the menopause on those who are experiencing it, alongside their families, friends and colleagues.”

To book go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/menopause-cafe-royston-uk-tickets-414788332067.



