Memory café to return after two years

The Royston Memory Café at its previous location in The Old Barn - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

Royston Memory Café, which offers support to people with memory loss and their family, friends and carers, is reopening after two years of COVID restrictions.

The café, which is run by the town's Rotary Club, is to return on the second Wednesday of each month, starting at 10am on May 11 at the Coombes Community Centre.

Rotarian David Izod said: “Dementia demands unconditional love and support, which can be exhausting for caregivers.

“There is a need for both those with memory loss and their caregivers to meet and exchange experiences, and to share laughter and love through the Memory Café.

Caring dog Spyder has paid visits to Royston Memory Café - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

"Founded in 2017, we have had typically 15-20 guests and around 10 helpers at each event. We have covered topical themes such as Last Night of the Proms/singing, reminiscence boxes, spring bulb planting, visits by our caring dog Spyder, going on safari, ukulele band and hand bell ringers.”

There is no charge for visiting the café. For more information, please contact David Izod on davidizod899@btinternet.com or 07875 909731.