Royston McDonald’s reopens for drive-thru

PUBLISHED: 11:13 03 June 2020

497 drive-thrus have reopened across the country this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

© Terry Harris

The Royston McDonald’s has reopened for drive-thru today.

The store, on the A505 roundabout, will be accepting card payments only and customers will need to maintain social distancing.

A total of 497 drive-thrus have reopened across the UK this morning, and a further 43 restaurants opened for McDelivery.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We are glad to be back but it will look a little different and may take a little longer, so please bear with us.

“We have fewer employees in our kitchens to enable our teams to social distance and work safely.

“We will have a limited menu (no breakfast or Shakes for now) and will open for reduced hours (11am-10pm).

“We encourage you to use contactless payment methods and cap your spend at £25.

“For those visiting our drive-thrus, you can browse the menu, order and pay ahead using the My McDonald’s App - we’ll start preparing your order when you’re near the restaurant.”

