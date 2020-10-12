Tobacco stolen and shop front vandalised in Royston burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary at McColl's in Royston Picture: Archant Archant

A large quantity of tobacco was stolen from a newsagents in Royston after thieves vandalised the premises to gain entry.

Burglars broke into McColl’s on Queens Road, Royston at around 10.30pm on Thursday, September 30, and police are now appealing for information and witnesses.

During the break-in the offenders caused significant damage to the exterior of the shop.

The suspects are described as two white males, who are reported to have left the scene in a light-coloured estate-style vehicle in the direction of Tesco Extra.

DC Benjamin Stacy, who is investigating, said: “We have already conducted extensive enquiries and identified several witnesses, but we believe there may be other people who witnessed the burglary taking place or the events leading up to or following it, who have not yet spoken to police.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have any information to get in touch with me as soon as they can. Even something that may seem minor or relatively insignificant could be key to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should email benjamin.stacey@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/78830/20.