Mayor of Royston visits Melbourn farm for glasshouse open day

The Mayor of Royston Cllr Mary Antony visited Bury Lane Farm in Melbourn on Saturday for their glasshouse open day.

Earlier this year, Bury Lane made the move from growing oriental lilies in their glasshouses to house plants.

These are grown in coir (coconut fibre) produced by the farm from recycled waste material. The farm also uses wood pellet heating and collects rainwater from the roof for their irrigation and misting system.

Cllr Antony met managing director Will Clayton and was impressed by the glasshouse's 200,000 house plants.

Mayor of Royston Cllr Mary Antony visited the pumpkin patch at Bury Lane in Melbourn - Credit: Bury Lane

She also visited the farm's new pick your own pumpkin patch, which has over 10,000 pumpkins and gourds to choose from.

A Bury Lane spokesperson said: "We are very keen for children and adults to learn about where food and produce comes from, and we feel we are well placed to help the community to understand more about sustainability literally from the ground up."