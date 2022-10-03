News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Mayor of Royston visits Melbourn farm for glasshouse open day

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 5:17 PM October 3, 2022
Bury Lane managing director Will Clayton with Mayor of Royston Cllr Mary Antony

Bury Lane managing director Will Clayton with Mayor of Royston Cllr Mary Antony - Credit: Bury Lane

The Mayor of Royston Cllr Mary Antony visited Bury Lane Farm in Melbourn on Saturday for their glasshouse open day.

Earlier this year, Bury Lane made the move from growing oriental lilies in their glasshouses to house plants. 

These are grown in coir (coconut fibre) produced by the farm from recycled waste material. The farm also uses wood pellet heating and collects rainwater from the roof for their irrigation and misting system.

Cllr Antony met managing director Will Clayton and was impressed by the glasshouse's 200,000 house plants.

Mayor of Royston Cllr Mary Antony visited the pumpkin patch at Bury Lane in Melbourn

Mayor of Royston Cllr Mary Antony visited the pumpkin patch at Bury Lane in Melbourn - Credit: Bury Lane

She also visited the farm's new pick your own pumpkin patch, which has over 10,000 pumpkins and gourds to choose from.

A Bury Lane spokesperson said: "We are very keen for children and adults to learn about where food and produce comes from, and we feel we are well placed to help the community to understand more about sustainability literally from the ground up."

Melbourn News
Royston News

Don't Miss

Sofia Martin Calderon with her painting 'Sunset Silhouettes' at Royston Art Society's Autumn Exhibition

Nine-year-old exhibits work at Royston Arts Festival

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Sophie Harding with her Romanian rescue dog Maggie

Royston dog walker to take on 30-mile challenge for animal sanctuary

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Daniel Lentell (pictured) is concerned that including Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge's congestion zone

South Cambridgeshire District Council

Councillor questions ‘why on earth’ Addenbrooke’s Hospital is within...

Hannah Brown

person
Luke Haugh and Rob Inwood of the Royston Town Party. 

Royston Town Party forms working agreement with the Conservatives

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon