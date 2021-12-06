The festive season is upon us once again.

Whether you celebrate Christmas or any other traditions I’m sure that, this year, you will be looking forward to spending some time with your families and loved ones during the festive break.

I would like to give special thanks to those who will still be working, including the police, fire service, nurses and doctors, hospital and care staff, the hospitality and retail workers and those who keep our utilities running. I hope that you too will be able to spend some time with your families.

Royston has been gradually returning to some sort of normal following the very difficult past 18 months. Many more people have chosen to do their shopping online where they can, so it is especially pleasing to see new businesses in the High Street and other parts of the town, as well as those that have reopened successfully.

As a local businessman myself, I know how much thought and effort (not to mention money!) goes into starting a new business; it’s fantastic to see people realising their dream. It has been encouraging to see the proliferation of coffee shops and eateries as well as hairdressers and beauty services and many other specialist, small businesses whose owners have chosen to locate in Royston.

During the year I have been fortunate to visit many organisations and businesses throughout our town and they are all working hard to overcome the obstacles that have been put in their way by this dreadful virus.

For a variety of reasons there are those who need a bit of extra help, particularly at this time of year. If you are able to donate food for those less fortunate there are collection points in food outlets across Royston. And do keep an eye out for anyone who is lonely or struggling and may not think they can ask for help.

Unfortunately, but understandably, due to the ongoing public health situation I will be unable to visit the care homes this Christmas but I hope it will be possible in the New Year. Our care homes in Royston have done a great job.

In the New Year among other things, we look forward to the reopening of the Parish Church of St John the Baptist, the re-introduction of the May Fayre and coming together to celebrate HM the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

As I’m writing this it is a cold but dry and sunny day. We should not forget that this has been another tough year for many but there is much optimism for the future and if Royston continues to show the spirit it did at the beginning of this dreadful period of our history I am confident that the future is bright.

I hope you have an enjoyable and safe break, mindful of those less fortunate. Wishing everyone a happy, healthy and peaceful Christmas.