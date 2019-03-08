Advanced search

Latest The New European

Mayor joins Royston's Black Squirrel Credit Union

PUBLISHED: 07:25 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 25 October 2019

Town mayor Robert Inwood with members of Royston's Black Squirrel Credit Union. Picture: Jonathan Scott

Town mayor Robert Inwood with members of Royston's Black Squirrel Credit Union. Picture: Jonathan Scott

Archant

Royston's mayor has become the 2,450th member of the town's Black Squirrel Credit Union.

Royston town mayor Robert Inwood has joined the Black Squirrel Credit Union. Picture: Jonathan ScottRoyston town mayor Robert Inwood has joined the Black Squirrel Credit Union. Picture: Jonathan Scott

The team were delighted to welcome him this week and explain the benefits of joining, including affordable lending rates.

You may also want to watch:

Black Squirrel Credit Union offers small loans of up to £1,000 at low rates, and the team says "it is a good alternative to credit cards and doorstep lenders as it is a much more affordable way to borrow money".

Borrowers also save as they repay loans and, in this way, build up a financial buffer for the future. Because it is entirely run by volunteers, any profit is returned to member savers in the form of an annual dividend.

The mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, said: "This is a great, ethical lending organisation and not enough people know about it."

The office is open every Monday at Royston Evangelical Church office in York Way, near Tesco Extra.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Praise for Royston Aldi worker who helped mum of son with autism

Connor Thrussell, right, with his assistant manager James Mitchell who was very proud of him after he helped Charlotte Thomas with her son Jenson when he experienced difficulties due to his autism while out shopping at Royston's Aldi. Picture: Lindsey Eldridge

Police stop wrong-way driver on A505 between Royston and Baldock

Police stopped a car travelling the wrong way on the A505 between Royston and Baldock last night. Picture: Archant

Man caught exposing himself behind hedge in Reed

Police are investigating an exposure incident in Reed. Picture: Archant

King James Academy Royston requests to join multi-academy trust

Students at King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Most Read

Praise for Royston Aldi worker who helped mum of son with autism

Connor Thrussell, right, with his assistant manager James Mitchell who was very proud of him after he helped Charlotte Thomas with her son Jenson when he experienced difficulties due to his autism while out shopping at Royston's Aldi. Picture: Lindsey Eldridge

Police stop wrong-way driver on A505 between Royston and Baldock

Police stopped a car travelling the wrong way on the A505 between Royston and Baldock last night. Picture: Archant

Man caught exposing himself behind hedge in Reed

Police are investigating an exposure incident in Reed. Picture: Archant

King James Academy Royston requests to join multi-academy trust

Students at King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

Latest from the Royston Crow

Mayor joins Royston’s Black Squirrel Credit Union

Town mayor Robert Inwood with members of Royston's Black Squirrel Credit Union. Picture: Jonathan Scott

King James Academy Royston requests to join multi-academy trust

Students at King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas

Have you seen these wanted men from North Herts?

Police are appealing for help to trace Shane and Ashley Nightingale from North Herts, who are both wanted in connection with a robbery. Picture: Herts police

Charity coffee morning success for mum and daughter duo in Royston

Kelly Da Silva Fernandes and her mum Sue Board. Picture: Sharon Grocott

Breast cancer survivors at annual Cambridge charity fashion show now clock up over £58,000 to help others have the treatment that saved their lives

Happy models. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists