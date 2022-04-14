Fun for all the family at Royston May Fayre

Royston's May Fayre is returning to the town this year - Credit: Royston Town Council

Royston's May Fayre is coming to town next month with a host of stalls and activities.

The fayre will take place in Priory Memorial Gardens from midday until 4.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2.

Children will be able to enjoy bouncy castles, fairground rides and miniature train rides, with other free attractions such as Punch and Judy. There will also be a novelty dog show and a historical vehicle show, as well as charity stalls.

Royston Town Band will provide musical entertainment throughout the day and local dance and theatre groups will perform.

Refreshments include a hog roast, hot dogs, churros, retro sweets, vegan street food and more.

Mayor Cllr Mark Hughes said: "After the challenges of the last couple of years, I am sure that we are all looking forward to the return of the May Fayre.

"Everyone is welcome to join in the fun and spend an afternoon relaxing with friends and family."

Local charities that wish to take part can get a pitch application from the town council at roystontowncouncil.gov.uk