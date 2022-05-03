Gallery
Family fun at Royston May Fayre
- Credit: John and Sylvia Ives
Crowds gathered to enjoy classic cars and family entertainment on Bank Holiday Monday at the Royston May Fayre.
The event was held at Priory Memorial Gardens, and returned for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
The historic vehicle show took place in Royston Town Hall car park, and featured around 170 vehicles, including 40 motorbikes.
Attractions included children's entertainer Professor Crump, Royston Town Band, a novelty dog show, Punch and Judy and more.
Clive Porter, who attended the event, said: "Young couples sauntered through the myriad of stalls, laughing and chatting, while children excelled themselves attempting to win prizes in the form of cuddly toys, and confectionary.
"There were dance displays, and bands and a lot of produce for sale."
Refreshments included a hog roast, hot dogs, churros, retro sweets, vegan street food and more, plus a licensed bar.