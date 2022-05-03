Family fun at Royston May Fayre

Gallery

John and Sylvia Ives proudly display their 1960 Armstrong Siddeley - Credit: John and Sylvia Ives

Crowds gathered to enjoy classic cars and family entertainment on Bank Holiday Monday at the Royston May Fayre.

The event was held at Priory Memorial Gardens, and returned for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Emily and Dylan Dunham meet Professor Crump's dogs at the Royston May Fayre - Credit: Clive Porter

The historic vehicle show took place in Royston Town Hall car park, and featured around 170 vehicles, including 40 motorbikes.

Attractions included children's entertainer Professor Crump, Royston Town Band, a novelty dog show, Punch and Judy and more.

Ches Harding with his HMC - Credit: Clive Porter

Clive Porter, who attended the event, said: "Young couples sauntered through the myriad of stalls, laughing and chatting, while children excelled themselves attempting to win prizes in the form of cuddly toys, and confectionary.

"There were dance displays, and bands and a lot of produce for sale."

Deputy town mayor Marguerite Phillips at the Royston May Fayre - Credit: Clive Porter

Refreshments included a hog roast, hot dogs, churros, retro sweets, vegan street food and more, plus a licensed bar.

Zoe Richardson enjoying an ice cream at the fayre - Credit: Clive Porter

Classic cars at Royston May Fayre - Credit: Clive Porter

A town crier at Royston May Fayre - Credit: Clive Porter

Joshua Healey and Jack Neep admire the model Foden wagon - Credit: Clive Porter

Face painting at Royston May Fayre - Credit: Clive Porter

Martin Amies with his Vespa 128 - Credit: Clive Porter

Peter Kelly with an all wood 1988 Citroen - Credit: Peter Kelly

Punch and Judy at Royston May Fayre - Credit: Clive Porter

Professor Crump at Royston May Fayre - Credit: Clive Porter

Stephanie Prior School of Dancing had a cake stall at the fayre - Credit: Royston May Fayre



