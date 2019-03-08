Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

'Royston May Fayre showed what a fantastic town we have'

PUBLISHED: 06:57 08 May 2019

Adults and children alike love a Punch & Judy Show. Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Adults and children alike love a Punch & Judy Show. Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

©2019 Kevin Richards - all rights reserved

There was plenty of fun to be had at Royston's "fantastic" May Fayre on bank holiday Monday.

The Hog Roast wafts across the Priory Memorial Gardens during the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSThe Hog Roast wafts across the Priory Memorial Gardens during the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Attractions included an amateur dog show, rideable miniature train, fairground rides, Royston Town Band and Punch & Judy.

In the Rotary Club Historic Vehicle Show, mayor Iain Leggett awarded best vehicle in show to Russell Phillippo for his English built 1954 Citroën while club president David Blundell made his award for best vehicle to Ritchie Penn's 1969 Ford Mustang and for best motorbike to Terry Cooper's newly-restored 1965 Ariel Arrow.

Loving the Bouncy Castle is Mila at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSLoving the Bouncy Castle is Mila at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Councillor Leggett said: "What a fantastic Royston May Fayre we had! Probably the best yet.

"It was so wonderful to see families enjoying an afternoon out.  "There was something for everyone, just showing what a fantastic town we have. So a big thank you to all who helped make it happen."

Brother Charlie and Sister Alice enjoy the Frog Merry-Go-Round at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSBrother Charlie and Sister Alice enjoy the Frog Merry-Go-Round at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

A spokeswoman for Royston Town Council said: "We would like to thank all the caterers, entertainment providers and everyone who came to the day and made it such a success. A big thank you must go to many of those involved, including the May Fayre working group, all volunteers on the day, and our town clerk, Caroline Mills, who really went above and beyond. We are also grateful to McDonald's and Tees Law staff, who kept the park tidy for us."

Amazing crowds for the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSAmazing crowds for the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Tara from Heathlands School for the Deaf, St. Albans, visits the Royston May Fayre,t hrowing to win a prize. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSTara from Heathlands School for the Deaf, St. Albans, visits the Royston May Fayre,t hrowing to win a prize. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Royston Town Band play at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSRoyston Town Band play at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Royston Town Band play at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSRoyston Town Band play at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Lots of cuddly toys to be won from Stephanie Prior School of Dancing stall at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSLots of cuddly toys to be won from Stephanie Prior School of Dancing stall at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

My kind of Bluetooth, Katie and Imogen enjoying their ice lollies at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSMy kind of Bluetooth, Katie and Imogen enjoying their ice lollies at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Fun for all at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSFun for all at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Cant beat an ice-cream at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSCant beat an ice-cream at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

You may also want to watch:

Lucy competes in the free event of Last Man Standing at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSLucy competes in the free event of Last Man Standing at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Mum's Emma and Kate enjoying Circus Whizz with Lewis, Elliot, Dylan and Emily at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSMum's Emma and Kate enjoying Circus Whizz with Lewis, Elliot, Dylan and Emily at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Emma, Mike and Amelia pose with Geoff the Knight from the TV Aviva Insurance advert at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSEmma, Mike and Amelia pose with Geoff the Knight from the TV Aviva Insurance advert at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

A busy Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSA busy Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

A young lad takes his chances on a ride after eating a hotdog at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSA young lad takes his chances on a ride after eating a hotdog at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Royston Town Mayor Iain Legget presents the Best In Show Award to Roger Phillippo from Harston for his showing of a Citroen English, built in Slough UK in 1954 at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSRoyston Town Mayor Iain Legget presents the Best In Show Award to Roger Phillippo from Harston for his showing of a Citroen English, built in Slough UK in 1954 at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

A mini steam train attracts young and old alike at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSA mini steam train attracts young and old alike at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Nine month old Chihuahua Phoebe, first place winner of Prettiest Female in the dog competition at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSNine month old Chihuahua Phoebe, first place winner of Prettiest Female in the dog competition at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Tom tries on a Fireman's helmet as the Royston Fire Brigade get involved at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSTom tries on a Fireman's helmet as the Royston Fire Brigade get involved at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

A full town carpark of classic and vintage vehicles for the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSA full town carpark of classic and vintage vehicles for the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Harriet prepares for Harley to enter the Best Trick and Waggliest Tail in the Royston May Fayre Dog Show. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSHarriet prepares for Harley to enter the Best Trick and Waggliest Tail in the Royston May Fayre Dog Show. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A505 closed after crash at Melbourn

The A505 has been reopened, but traffic is continuing to build.

Teenagers from Hitchin and Stevenage arrested after boy ‘stabbed’ in Royston

Officers arrested four teenagers after an alleged stabbing in Royston. Picture: Archant

Teens bailed and appeal launched after alleged fight in Royston

Police are investigating an alleged fight in Royston on Friday. Picture: Archant

Melbourn students head to China on exchange trip

Melbourn Village College students joined Comberton Village College students for their first trip as part of the international exchange programme to China. Picture: MVC

Steeple Morden woman attacks boyfriend with wine bottle in hotel corridor row

Amelia Oxenford from Steeple Morden was convicted of assault. Picture: UK Law News

Most Read

A505 closed after crash at Melbourn

The A505 has been reopened, but traffic is continuing to build.

Teenagers from Hitchin and Stevenage arrested after boy ‘stabbed’ in Royston

Officers arrested four teenagers after an alleged stabbing in Royston. Picture: Archant

Teens bailed and appeal launched after alleged fight in Royston

Police are investigating an alleged fight in Royston on Friday. Picture: Archant

Melbourn students head to China on exchange trip

Melbourn Village College students joined Comberton Village College students for their first trip as part of the international exchange programme to China. Picture: MVC

Steeple Morden woman attacks boyfriend with wine bottle in hotel corridor row

Amelia Oxenford from Steeple Morden was convicted of assault. Picture: UK Law News

Latest from the Royston Crow

‘Royston May Fayre showed what a fantastic town we have’

Adults and children alike love a Punch & Judy Show. Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Royston confident of going well in their return to the top league

Royston Cricket Club were crowned champions in 2018.

REVIEW: Ballet Black at Cambridge Arts Theatre is inspirational and beautiful ballet to make your heart sing

The Ballet Black Company. Photography: Mthuthuzeli November.

Teens bailed and appeal launched after alleged fight in Royston

Police are investigating an alleged fight in Royston on Friday. Picture: Archant

A505 closed after crash at Melbourn

The A505 has been reopened, but traffic is continuing to build.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists