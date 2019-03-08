Gallery

'Royston May Fayre showed what a fantastic town we have'

Adults and children alike love a Punch & Judy Show. Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS ©2019 Kevin Richards - all rights reserved

There was plenty of fun to be had at Royston's "fantastic" May Fayre on bank holiday Monday.

The Hog Roast wafts across the Priory Memorial Gardens during the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS The Hog Roast wafts across the Priory Memorial Gardens during the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Attractions included an amateur dog show, rideable miniature train, fairground rides, Royston Town Band and Punch & Judy.

In the Rotary Club Historic Vehicle Show, mayor Iain Leggett awarded best vehicle in show to Russell Phillippo for his English built 1954 Citroën while club president David Blundell made his award for best vehicle to Ritchie Penn's 1969 Ford Mustang and for best motorbike to Terry Cooper's newly-restored 1965 Ariel Arrow.

Loving the Bouncy Castle is Mila at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Loving the Bouncy Castle is Mila at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Councillor Leggett said: "What a fantastic Royston May Fayre we had! Probably the best yet.

"It was so wonderful to see families enjoying an afternoon out. "There was something for everyone, just showing what a fantastic town we have. So a big thank you to all who helped make it happen."

Brother Charlie and Sister Alice enjoy the Frog Merry-Go-Round at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Brother Charlie and Sister Alice enjoy the Frog Merry-Go-Round at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

A spokeswoman for Royston Town Council said: "We would like to thank all the caterers, entertainment providers and everyone who came to the day and made it such a success. A big thank you must go to many of those involved, including the May Fayre working group, all volunteers on the day, and our town clerk, Caroline Mills, who really went above and beyond. We are also grateful to McDonald's and Tees Law staff, who kept the park tidy for us."

Amazing crowds for the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Amazing crowds for the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Tara from Heathlands School for the Deaf, St. Albans, visits the Royston May Fayre,t hrowing to win a prize. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Tara from Heathlands School for the Deaf, St. Albans, visits the Royston May Fayre,t hrowing to win a prize. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Royston Town Band play at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Royston Town Band play at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Royston Town Band play at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Royston Town Band play at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Lots of cuddly toys to be won from Stephanie Prior School of Dancing stall at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Lots of cuddly toys to be won from Stephanie Prior School of Dancing stall at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

My kind of Bluetooth, Katie and Imogen enjoying their ice lollies at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS My kind of Bluetooth, Katie and Imogen enjoying their ice lollies at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Fun for all at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Fun for all at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Cant beat an ice-cream at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Cant beat an ice-cream at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Lucy competes in the free event of Last Man Standing at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Lucy competes in the free event of Last Man Standing at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Mum's Emma and Kate enjoying Circus Whizz with Lewis, Elliot, Dylan and Emily at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Mum's Emma and Kate enjoying Circus Whizz with Lewis, Elliot, Dylan and Emily at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Emma, Mike and Amelia pose with Geoff the Knight from the TV Aviva Insurance advert at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Emma, Mike and Amelia pose with Geoff the Knight from the TV Aviva Insurance advert at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

A busy Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS A busy Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

A young lad takes his chances on a ride after eating a hotdog at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS A young lad takes his chances on a ride after eating a hotdog at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Royston Town Mayor Iain Legget presents the Best In Show Award to Roger Phillippo from Harston for his showing of a Citroen English, built in Slough UK in 1954 at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Royston Town Mayor Iain Legget presents the Best In Show Award to Roger Phillippo from Harston for his showing of a Citroen English, built in Slough UK in 1954 at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

A mini steam train attracts young and old alike at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS A mini steam train attracts young and old alike at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Nine month old Chihuahua Phoebe, first place winner of Prettiest Female in the dog competition at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Nine month old Chihuahua Phoebe, first place winner of Prettiest Female in the dog competition at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Tom tries on a Fireman's helmet as the Royston Fire Brigade get involved at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Tom tries on a Fireman's helmet as the Royston Fire Brigade get involved at the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

A full town carpark of classic and vintage vehicles for the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS A full town carpark of classic and vintage vehicles for the Royston May Fayre 2019. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS