Royston man jailed after assaulting partner and her family members

Glenn Holland, 44, from Royston has been sentenced to seven months in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting his partner, as well as her mother and nephew. Picture: Archant Archant

A Royston man has been jailed for seven months in prison after assaulting his partner, her teenage nephew and her mother.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Glenn Holland, 44, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday, having pleaded guilty to four counts of assault by beating and criminal damage.

The 44-year-old was at a pub in Fulbourn Road, Cambridge, with his partner – a woman in her 50s – and her mum, who is in her 80s, at about 2pm on Sunday, August 23.

While at the pub Holland began arguing with his partner, staff and other patrons, before he saw red and pushed the woman to the floor.

The woman ordered a taxi for her and her mum to take them back to her home in Scotland Road, Cambridge.

A few hours later Holland came to the house, banging on the locked front door demanding to be let in. As he became increasingly agitated he started trying to kick the door open.

When he was unsuccessful, he turned his attention to a side gate, which he managed to force open despite it being locked with a padlock.

You may also want to watch:

After eventually getting inside, Holland was verbally aggressive to his partner’s nephew – who is in his teens – and punched him in the head multiple times.

His partner tried to intervene but was greeted by a flurry of punches to the face, causing a suspected broken nose.

The victim’s mother again tried to intervene but she was also struck on the face.

Police were called and arrived minutes later to arrest Holland.

On top of his prison sentence, Holland, of Thurnall Avenue, Royston was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victims, and ordered to pay £700 in compensation.

DC Hamish Cowley, who investigated, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victims, who bravely continued to try and calm Holland down despite the shocking level of violence he showed.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a force priority and we will continue to do all that we can to ensure victims are safeguarded.”

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse should contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.

For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.