Fire crews were called at 1.41pm yesterday to an address in Royston’s Donne Close, where a man had become stuck in a hole in a wall.

1347 - @roystonfire assisted a man whose arm was stuck in a hole in a wall #notjustfires — Herts Fire Control (@HertsFRSControl) April 25, 2019

It was reported that the man had been trying to turn off a pipe, which was behind the wall when his arm became stuck.

Fire and rescue crews from Royston attended the scene and he was rescued without injury.