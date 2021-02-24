Royston man celebrates 100th birthday after recovering from COVID-19

Published: 4:46 PM February 24, 2021

A man who recently recovered from COVID-19 has celebrated his 100th birthday at Richard Cox House care home in Royston.

Ron Davies received 320 birthday cards: some drawn and painted by children, some hand-embroidered, and of course one from the Queen.

Ron Davies with his war medals at Richard Cox House in Royston - Credit: Supplied

Royston police also made a special visit to the home to wish Ron a happy birthday, and various well-wishers from the town gave him gifts, including Louisa Antonia, who made a cake, Emma Coots, who made shortbread and cupcakes, Peter who framed his war medals and Mandy from Tesco who arranged the party food.

Ron was hospitalised with coronavirus a few weeks before his birthday, but pulled through thanks to the "amazing care" of NHS staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The cake for Ron Davies' 100th birthday - Credit: Supplied

Ron's daughter Shann Madsen said: "I would like to give special thanks to all the staff and manager Adele McCreadie at Richard Cox House for all the loving care they give their residents.

"In particular I would like to thank Davina O'Flanagan and Tracey Daniel for their supreme efforts in arranging Ron's special day and decorating the home with all his cards and balloons."

Cupcakes for Ron Davies' 100th birthday - Credit: Supplied

Ron Davies celebrated his 100th birthday at Richard Cox House in Royston - Credit: Supplied



