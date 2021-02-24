News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Royston man celebrates 100th birthday after recovering from COVID-19

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:46 PM February 24, 2021   
Ron Davies celebrated his 100th birthday at Richard Cox House in Royston

Ron Davies celebrated his 100th birthday at Richard Cox House in Royston - Credit: Supplied

A man who recently recovered from COVID-19 has celebrated his 100th birthday at Richard Cox House care home in Royston.

Ron Davies received 320 birthday cards: some drawn and painted by children, some hand-embroidered, and of course one from the Queen.

Ron Davies with his war medals at Richard Cox House in Royston

Ron Davies with his war medals at Richard Cox House in Royston - Credit: Supplied

Royston police also made a special visit to the home to wish Ron a happy birthday, and various well-wishers from the town gave him gifts, including Louisa Antonia, who made a cake, Emma Coots, who made shortbread and cupcakes, Peter who framed his war medals and Mandy from Tesco who arranged the party food.

Ron was hospitalised with coronavirus a few weeks before his birthday, but pulled through thanks to the "amazing care" of NHS staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The cake for Ron Davies' 100th birthday

The cake for Ron Davies' 100th birthday - Credit: Supplied

Ron's daughter Shann Madsen said: "I would like to give special thanks to all the staff and manager Adele McCreadie at Richard Cox House for all the loving care they give their residents.

You may also want to watch:

"In particular I would like to thank Davina O'Flanagan and Tracey Daniel for their supreme efforts in arranging Ron's special day and decorating the home with all his cards and balloons."

Cupcakes for Ron Davies' 100th birthday

Cupcakes for Ron Davies' 100th birthday - Credit: Supplied

Ron Davies celebrated his 100th birthday at Richard Cox House in Royston

Ron Davies celebrated his 100th birthday at Richard Cox House in Royston - Credit: Supplied


Most Read

  1. 1 Mental health support group encouraging you to #Walkandtalk
  2. 2 Have your say on A505 Litlington turning proposals
  3. 3 Royston man celebrates 100th birthday after recovering from COVID-19
  1. 4 Do not disturb nesting birds on Therfield Heath!
  2. 5 Sandon mum's joy at publication of first novel
  3. 6 18 rescued from back of refrigerated lorry
  4. 7 Aspiring young photographers take part in 'wild nature' competition
  5. 8 Special report: An insight into dog theft in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Sir David Attenborough to take part in new festival
  7. 10 How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Herts?
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A person has been hit by a train between Cambridge and Royston

Person hit by train between Cambridge and Royston

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
All Saints' Church of Croydon cum Clopton.

Village church receives 'lifeline' grant from government

Bianca Wild

person
Edward Mallen

Mental Health

Meldreth father making good on his promise to late son Edward

Bianca Wild

person
Public health registrar Kazim Beebeejaun, who co-authored the report on how COVID-19 has impacted the BAME community in Herts

How has COVID-19 impacted the BAME community in Herts?

Sol Buckner, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus