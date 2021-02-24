Royston man celebrates 100th birthday after recovering from COVID-19
- Credit: Supplied
A man who recently recovered from COVID-19 has celebrated his 100th birthday at Richard Cox House care home in Royston.
Ron Davies received 320 birthday cards: some drawn and painted by children, some hand-embroidered, and of course one from the Queen.
Royston police also made a special visit to the home to wish Ron a happy birthday, and various well-wishers from the town gave him gifts, including Louisa Antonia, who made a cake, Emma Coots, who made shortbread and cupcakes, Peter who framed his war medals and Mandy from Tesco who arranged the party food.
Ron was hospitalised with coronavirus a few weeks before his birthday, but pulled through thanks to the "amazing care" of NHS staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital.
Ron's daughter Shann Madsen said: "I would like to give special thanks to all the staff and manager Adele McCreadie at Richard Cox House for all the loving care they give their residents.
You may also want to watch:
"In particular I would like to thank Davina O'Flanagan and Tracey Daniel for their supreme efforts in arranging Ron's special day and decorating the home with all his cards and balloons."
Most Read
- 1 Mental health support group encouraging you to #Walkandtalk
- 2 Have your say on A505 Litlington turning proposals
- 3 Royston man celebrates 100th birthday after recovering from COVID-19
- 4 Do not disturb nesting birds on Therfield Heath!
- 5 Sandon mum's joy at publication of first novel
- 6 18 rescued from back of refrigerated lorry
- 7 Aspiring young photographers take part in 'wild nature' competition
- 8 Special report: An insight into dog theft in Hertfordshire
- 9 Sir David Attenborough to take part in new festival
- 10 How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Herts?