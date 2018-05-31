Royston Mama Huddle: A new support network for mums in town

A mum who developed post-natal depression when one of her children was born has started a support network helping other mothers in Royston.

Kelly Gaine - who runs the Royston, Buntingford and Baldock branch of children's activity firm Hartbeeps - began suffering mental health problems after having her second child.

She told the Crow: "I have three children aged seven, five and one. After the birth of my second child I suffered from severe post-natal depression. Back then we were fairly new to the area and didn't have a support network at all.

"I felt isolated and overwhelmed, and in the end it was the support of a particularly understanding doctor that helped to get me back on track.

"When my third baby was due last year I was terrified of suffering from PND again, and so decided to employ the services of a doula to nurture and support me throughout my birth as well as postnatally.

"This made the world of difference to me, I didn't get PND again - despite the odds being stacked against me - and made me realise how important it is as a mother to have a support network to rely on.

"It also inspired me to train as a doula myself - and, having just completed my training in September this year, I decided it was the right time to try and create that support network for local mothers."

With the help of doula Miri Cooper, Kelly co-created The Royston Mama Huddle, aimed at mothers of children of all ages who might be finding motherhood overwhelming, isolating or just plain hard work.

She said: "They might be suffering from a mental health issues and need help to get the support they need, or they want simply want a place to come and have a cuppa in a safe and non-judgemental space, and feel connected to other mothers.

"I have been overwhelmed with support from the local community and am absolutely blown away by the response I have had so far. I really hope that The Royston Mama Huddle goes some way to providing a much needed support network for mums in the area, and that we can contribute to the improvement of perinatal mental health in the area through supporting mums during a vulnerable time in their lives."

The group meets on the third Monday of every month, with the next one on December 16. For more information, search 'Royston Mama Huddle' on Facebook.