Mother and daughter raise £1,000 for cancer charity through Royston pub coffee morning

Mum and daughter Sue Board and Kelly Da Silva Fernandes held a coffee morning at The Banyers in Royston in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: Kelly Da Silva Fernandes Archant

A mother-daughter duo held a coffee morning at Banyers House pub in Royston to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Kelly Da Silva Fernandes, owner of Kelly’s Kitchen, and her mum Sue Board run the event together each year, with Sue sourcing the raffle prizes and the two of them splitting the cost of ingredients.

This year they created a COVID-secure event by making up 36 treat boxes that were pre-ordered and purchased, with Kelly making 144 treats in total. The raffle was also held digitally, and they sold more than 600 tickets.

With Kelly’s Kitchen providing the cakes, Banyers House provided a pizza voucher as one of the prizes in the raffle and House of Parties provided balloons to decorate the courtyard for the coffee morning.

The event raised £1,000 for Macmillan through the sale of raffle tickets, thanks to generous donations from Royston businesses.

