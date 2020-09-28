Advanced search

Royston garden centre coffee morning raises money for cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 11:10 28 September 2020

Coffee excellence manager Gosia Lendzioszek spoke at a Facebook Live event for Dobbies Garden Centre in Royston to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: Frame Creates

Archant

Dobbies Garden Centre in Royston hosted a ‘Raise a Cup’ event to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

‘Raise a Cup’ ran from Wednesday, September 23 to Sunday, September 27, with visitors able to enjoy a cake and a hot drink and make a donation to the charity.

There was also a chance to win a cake bundle by guessing its weight, with one winner selected from each Dobbies store.

Macmillan is encouraging the public to do ‘whatever it takes’ to get involved in their annual coffee fundraiser, which turns 30 this year.

Speaking before the event, Dobbies chief executive Graeme Jenkins said: “Macmillan Cancer Support deliver amazing work and we hope that our

‘Raise a Cup’ event contributes to the fantastic fundraising efforts taking place across the UK.”

Dobbies also held a Facebook Live event which raised additional donations for the charity.

