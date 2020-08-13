Royston Library to reopen next week

Royston Library Archant

Royston Library will reopen on Monday (August 17) with limited browsing and mandatory face coverings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Opening hours will be from 10am to 4pm, to allow for additional cleaning and to enable staff to restock the shelves.

Customers will be asked to keep their visits to a maximum of 15 minutes, and to select their own books and issue them on the self-service kiosk.

During their visit, customers will also be able to use the photocopier, join the library, make short enquiries or use a pre-booked computer for essentials.

You may also want to watch:

Staff and customers will be protected by screens at enquiry desks, and library users are asked to wear face coverings during their visit.

Social distancing measures will be in place including queue management, screens on enquiry desks, hand sanitiser stations and quarantine areas for returned books.

Customers will not be able to use seating areas or study spaces, access toilet facilities, make lengthy or involved enquiries – these will instead be referred to the appropriate teams – use a PC without booking, pay for additional PC time, access WiFi, read newspapers or periodicals or participate in group activities.

Terry Douris, cabinet member for libraries, said: “I am sure that the news of these libraries re-opening will be welcomed by library visitors who I know have missed the opportunity to choose their own books.

“The extension of this to provide computer access to people who may have had little or no opportunity to access online services during lockdown will contribute to our economic recovery and is an important step towards resuming our wider library offer.”