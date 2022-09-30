'At home with Jude' event at library to raise money for Home-Start

Jude Simpson is performing her 'At Home with Jude' gigs to help Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs - Credit: Home-Start

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs's poet-in-residence Jude Simpson is appearing at Royston Library for an evening of poems, songs and fun.

The 'At Home with Jude' session will be held at the library on Thursday, October 13.

Hosted by Tracy from Home-Start, the session will involve poems, songs and general fun with words. Attendees will receive a free alcoholic or soft drink on arrival.

There is no ticket charge for the event, but donations are welcome at the end of the evening - with 50 per cent going to Jude and 50 per cent to help Home-Start's work supporting families in need.

To book your place, email events@hsrsc.org.uk or call the office on 01763 262262.

Up until November 12, there are dates available to host your own 'At Home with Jude' session from the comfort of your own home.

For more information go to https://www.hsrsc.org.uk/event/at-home-with-jude-simpson-2022.