Royston Leisure Centre swaps out blue shoes to go green

Royston Leisure Centre has ditched blue plastic overshoes at its swimming pool as part of ongoing efforts to reduce single-use plastic in North Herts.

Customers are asked to either go barefoot or wear indoor flip flops with the initiative which will save almost 780kg of plastic waste in the district.

A drinking fountain has also been installed at the leisure centre in a bid to reduce the use of plastic cups and bottles.

Royston Leisure Centre, managed by Stevenage Leisure Limited, is the first of the leisure centres in North Herts to stop the blue shoes, with Hitchin Swimming Centre and North Herts Leisure Centre in Letchworth planning to follow suit early next year.

Councillor Steve Jarvis, NHDC's Executive Member for Leisure and Environment said: "We are delighted that Royston Leisure Centre is taking this important visible step in helping make North Herts plastic free. Don't forget your flip-flops next time you visit."