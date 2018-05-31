Advanced search

Royston fancy dress fitness fundraiser doubles initial target for NHS

PUBLISHED: 12:43 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 27 May 2020

Gym-goers swapped traditional workout wear for fancy dress to raise money for NHS Chairities Together. Picture: Karen Murray

Gym-goers swapped traditional workout wear for fancy dress to raise money for NHS Chairities Together. Picture: Karen Murray

A fancy dress fundraiser by members of Royston Lesiure Centre has collected more than double its orignal target for NHS Charities Together.

Organised by Karen Murray, the charity challenge saw fitness fanatics swap their gym gear for fancy dress while taking on choreographed workouts.

The event was hosted by Gemma Day, and 39 participants logged on to Zoom to take part.

The initial fundraising target was £1,000 – however the final total was £2,125, which will go towards the NHS.

Karen told the Crow: “Gemma really went to town and entered the event dressed as Tina Turner, impersonating and embodying Tina’s famous walk.

“This really created a true theatrical atmosphere, stage presence and boundless high energy. This gave the group even more motivation which continued throughout the workout.”

Gemma choreographed workouts that were combined with some well known song choices, YMCA, The Hokey Cokey and The Harlem Shake to name a few.

The workouts combined squats, bicep curls, chest presses, press-ups, mountain climbers, ab curls, burpees, and the plank.

Karen continued: “One of the highlights of the event was the effort the participants had made with their outfits. Britney Spears, Marilyn Monroe, Mr Motivator, Luigi Mario, 80s disco divas and many animals also made an appearance.

“The event was important to all that took part and the wider benefits above raising money were the joy and focus that it has brought to many in the group.

“We had feedback like ‘it has brought life in to our living rooms’ and ‘kept us fit in a really fun way’.

“The main comment was ‘the training for the event has connected us to other people in lockdown, giving a community spirit to our everyday lives’.

“We highly commend Gemma for her dedication in giving up her time every morning to host the sessions for us.

“For many people in the group it gives a reason to get up and join in to a live workout during lockdown.

“We are all extremely grateful to Gemma and I think we would all agree in saying ‘Gemma you’re Simply The Best!’

“Thank you to all the people who have supported us, we could not have done this without you!”

