Kite Festival set to return to Royston next month

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:30 PM July 4, 2022
Royston's annual kite festival is set to return this summer

Royston Kite Festival is returning after two years - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

Royston's annual Kite Festival will return in August after being cancelled for the past two years due to lockdown.

The festival, which is organised by the town's Rotary Club, will be held on Therfield Heath on Saturday, August 7, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Cllr Mary Antony, the Mayor of Royston, and North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald will join thousands of spectators to see kites being flown by professional teams.

Children will also be joining in the fun with their own kites, and can also enjoy fairground rides and the teddy bear parachute drop.

Stallholders will sell a variety of goods, alongside a choice of food stalls and ice cream vans. The annual historic vehicle show will also return to the heath, organised by Rotarian Ray Munden. 

This year proceeds from the Kite Festival will go to two charities: Hope and Homes, which assists families in need, and the Hertfordshire Mind Network.

