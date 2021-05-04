Let's go fly a kite as annual festival is set to return

Published: 5:00 PM May 4, 2021

Royston's annual kite festival is due to return this summer, with organisers expecting to attract thousands of visitors following more than a year of lockdowns and social distancing.

The charity kite festival and historic vehicle show, organised by the Rotary Club of Royston, will be held on Sunday, August 1 on Therfield Heath.

The festival will feature a huge variety of kites flown by professional teams, as well as many other attractions including fairground rides, a tombola, a bouncy castle and stalls selling a range of goods and ice cream, food and drink.

Children are invited to bring kites to fly in the main arena, and they will also have a chance to make their own kites on site.

Royston's annual kite festival is set to return this summer - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

Stephen Higginbotham, this year's Royston Rotary Club president, said: "We're delighted to be back! The festival is always a huge family attraction. It draws more than 5,000 visitors - many of them families with young children - to the heath."

You may also want to watch:

This year's kite festival will have the added attraction of the historic vehicle show, which will be held alongside on the heath and will feature vehicles of all types and from all ages - including army Jeeps and a veteran tractor which children can climb on.

Over the past five events, the festival has raised more than £30,000 for local charities. This year's charity, chosen by Stephen, will be the Hertfordshire Mind Network, which delivers mental health support across the county from its seven wellbeing centres and other venues.

Stephen said: "They must have had an enormous increase of work due to the pandemic. Many people who would never have dreamt that they would need help have had to turn to them.

Royston's annual kite festival is set to return this summer - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

"Do come along and give our event a try. Why not bring along a picnic hamper and folding chairs and make a day of it?

"The entry fee is planned to be only £4 and children aged under 14 are free - as is parking. Also, be assured that we will adhere to COVID restrictions which might still apply in August."

To enquire about stalls at the festival email stalls@roystonkitefestival.com, and for any other enquiries email kites@roystonrotary.com.