Royston Kite Festival expected to attract thousands

The Royston Rotary Kite Festival is returning to Therfield Heath on August 7, and is expected to attract thousands of people after being cancelled for the past two years.

The festival will be sponsored by a variety of firms and individuals, including Johnson Matthey, Tees Law legal services and more.

Richard Abbott, who has run a kite business for many years, will be donating cellular and giant kites worth over £2,000 to help raise funds.

Rotary Club president Peter Mitton said: "It’s been a long time! COVID has kept us away, and it’s wonderful to be back. We have a full programme of kite flying, with many other attractions and stalls.

Royston Rotary Club president Peter Mitton - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

"I want to say a public thank you to all of the contributors for their tremendous support. They are nearly all Royston-based, or have Royston connections, and without them, it’s debatable if we could run the festival at all!”

North East Hertfordshire MP Sir Oliver Heald and Mayor of Royston Cllr Mary Antony will be joining spectators on the day to see kites being flown by professional teams, as well as by children who have designed and flown their own kites. Children will also be able to enjoy a variety of fairground rides and a teddy bear parachute drop.

A special welcome is extended to the Ukrainian refugee families who are being housed in Royston and the surrounding families.

Dozens of stallholders will be selling a variety of goods on the day, and there will be a choice of fast food stalls and ice cream vans.

The annual Historic Vehicle Show will be returning alongside the festival. The show, organised by Royston Rotarian Ray Munden, attracts families from all over the region to see the classic vehicles.

There will also be special vehicles for children to enjoy, from army Jeeps to a veteran tractor.

This year proceeds from the kite festival - expected to amount to thousands of pounds - will be split between two charities: Hope and Homes for Children and Hertfordshire Mind Network.

Entry is £4 per person for all over 14s, with no charge for children under that age. There is extensive free car parking on site.

For more information go to https://www.roystonrotary.com/kitefestival.htm