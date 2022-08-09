Let's go fly a kite as festival returns after two years

Gallery

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the Royston Kite Festival - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

People from Royston and the surrounding villages turned out in their thousands to enjoy the kite festival on Sunday, which was held for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

An exciting array of kites were flown at the Royston Kite Festival - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

The festival, which took place on Therfield Heath, was organised by Royston Rotary Club and opened by North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald.

Rotary Club president Peter Mitton told visitors "It's great to be back again - we really missed you," at the opening of the event.

Winners of the kite design competition - Credit: Graham Jones

So many people flocked to the festival that the car park was packed by mid-afternoon and the tombola ran out of prizes.

Although the wind speeds were variable, the experts flying the kites were still able to put on a full display.

A flier at the Royston Kite Festival - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

The popular teddy bear drop also went ahead as planned, and the historic vehicle show - which was held adjacent to the festival and run by Rotarian Ray Munden - broke a record, with 80 exhibits including jeeps and a tractor.

Stallholders sold a variety of goods at the event, and there was a choice of food stalls and ice cream vans.

A vintage car show was held adjacent to the kite festival - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

The kite festival is Royston's biggest outdoor gathering, and has been run by Rotary for more than 20 years. This year Royston's Lions Club ran their children's kite workshop, with help from Rotarians from Saffron Walden and members of the town's 41 Club and Scouts.

Visitors to the heath included Royston Mayor Cllr Mary Antony and North Herts Council's chair Cllr Sam North, as well as the Rotary District Governor for Herts, Beds and Bucks Andy Calvert.

MP Sir Oliver Heald with the Royston town crier and Rotary Club president Peter Mitton - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

Event manager Martin Berry said: "To see so many families enjoying themselves was wonderful. It was a real team effort - almost every one of the club’s 32 members and many of their partners joined in.”

All the proceeds from the event will go to charities which help those in need.

A bird kite at Royston Kite Festival - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

Club treasurer David Smyth said: "We are confident that this year’s festival will produce a sum of at least £12,000 to donate to charities, including Hope and Homes for Children and Hertfordshire Mind Network.

"That’s a tremendous reward for a lot of hard work, and we’re delighted that such good causes will benefit”.

The winners of the best built kite at the festival - Credit: Graham Jones

Thousands of people attended the Royston Kite Festival - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

Kites being designed at the Royston Kite Festival - Credit: Graham Jones

The Royston Kite Festival returned after a two-year break - Credit: Graham Jones



