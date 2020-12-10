Advanced search

Have you seen this wanted man from Royston?

PUBLISHED: 11:32 10 December 2020

Have you seen wanted man Keon Graham from Royston? Picture: North Herts Police

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracking down a 20-year-old from Royston, who is wanted for recall to prison.

North Herts police have issued a public appeal to help trace wanted man Keon Graham.

Graham is believed to have links to Ipswich and Leicester.

You can report any relevant information by calling 101, or if you spot him in the last few moments, dial 999.

