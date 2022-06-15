Royston in Blue: Town's biggest fundraising event to return after two years

Royston in Blue is returning after a two year hiatus - Credit: Archant

Royston in Blue is set to return for the 10th time to help raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

The 5km fun run and walk was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but is now making a comeback on Sunday, June 26.

The event is run by a committee including chair Judith Anderson, treasurer Tracey Coote, Vanessa Stubbs and Anna Alford.

Participation is open to everyone, with runners taking off first and walkers following. Dogs, young children and buggies are all welcome.

Although Royston in Blue has not officially gone ahead since 2019, last year participants were encouraged to walk or run on their own with a '5k your way'.

Judith Anderson, who is relationship manager for East Anglia and London Teenage Cancer Trust, said: "I'm over the moon that at last the Royston in Blue Committee are able to organise another 5k fun run/walk.

"2019 was the last event held due to COVID-19 and the Royston community seems just as excited to see it return as the committee are. Teenage Cancer Trust has been affected badly with the impact of COVID financially and how we were able to support our young people.

"The committee has worked hard to get Royston in Blue ready for June 26 and we're really looking towards a fantastic turn out by the Royston community and local villages.

"Seven young people are diagnosed each day with the most rare and aggressive forms of cancer. "

Entry is free, and everyone who takes part is asked to raise £30 per person or £60 per family, which will go towards the East Anglia branch of Teenage Cancer Trust.

Each £30 donation provides one hour of nursing for a 13 to 24-year-old diagnosed with rare and aggressive forms of cancer.

Over the years Royston in Blue has raised just over £160,000 for the charity.

In exchange for their sponsor money all participants will receive a Royston in Blue T-shirt and a medal upon completing their run or walk.

T-shirts will only be given once your completed entry form, sponsorship money and sponsorship forms have been handed in on the designated days leading up to the event or on the day of the run.

The designated T-Shirt collection dates will be announced on the Royston in Blue website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

To enter go to https://roystoninblue.co.uk/entry-details/