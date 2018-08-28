Advanced search

Royston in Blue raises nearly £18,000 for charity

PUBLISHED: 07:01 10 December 2018

L-R: Clare Pilsworth, Phillida Shaw, Yvonne Mackintosh, Lisa Thompson, Vanessa Stubbs, and centre, Lauren Collingwood. Picture: David Whyman. Picture: David Whyman

L-R: Clare Pilsworth, Phillida Shaw, Yvonne Mackintosh, Lisa Thompson, Vanessa Stubbs, and centre, Lauren Collingwood. Picture: David Whyman.

This year’s Royston in Blue fun run has raised nearly £18,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Clare Pilsworth, Judith Anderson, Lisa Thompson, Yvonne Mackintosh, Vanessa Stubbs. Picture: David WhymanClare Pilsworth, Judith Anderson, Lisa Thompson, Yvonne Mackintosh, Vanessa Stubbs. Picture: David Whyman

The committee had great pleasure in presenting a phenomenal cheque of £17,924.69 to Judith Anderson, East Anglia’s regional fundraiser for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Royston in Blue 5k fun run/walk took place in June, with the highest number of participants – 800 in total.

Ms Anderson said: “we can’t thank Royston in Blue enough and also the generosity of the Royston Community for supporting this well-established event.”

“Also the committee presented the highest adult fundraiser a month’s membership donated by the Royston Leisure Centre to Phillida Shaw who raised £1,605 and the highest child fundraiser, Lauren Collingwood who raised £300 and received 10 free swims from the leisure centre.

The committee also said farewell to their chairperson of seven years, Lisa Thompson, who helped raise £120k.

Next year’s date has now been confirmed for Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 11am at Therfield Heath.

