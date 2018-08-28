Royston in Blue raises nearly £18,000 for charity
PUBLISHED: 07:01 10 December 2018
Archant
This year’s Royston in Blue fun run has raised nearly £18,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.
The committee had great pleasure in presenting a phenomenal cheque of £17,924.69 to Judith Anderson, East Anglia’s regional fundraiser for the Teenage Cancer Trust.
The Royston in Blue 5k fun run/walk took place in June, with the highest number of participants – 800 in total.
Ms Anderson said: “we can’t thank Royston in Blue enough and also the generosity of the Royston Community for supporting this well-established event.”
“Also the committee presented the highest adult fundraiser a month’s membership donated by the Royston Leisure Centre to Phillida Shaw who raised £1,605 and the highest child fundraiser, Lauren Collingwood who raised £300 and received 10 free swims from the leisure centre.
The committee also said farewell to their chairperson of seven years, Lisa Thompson, who helped raise £120k.
Next year’s date has now been confirmed for Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 11am at Therfield Heath.