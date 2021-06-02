5K your way! Royston in Blue goes virtual for 2021

Published: 9:22 AM June 2, 2021

The last time Royston in Blue was held on Therfield Heath, back in 2019. - Credit: Archant

The biggest community fundraising event of the Royston calendar is back - but not as you know it.

Since 2012, when Royston in Blue first made waves - or, to be more specific, a wave of runners and walkers - across Therfield Heath, they have raised £157,477 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

And now the iconic fun run is back - but with the COVID pandemic still upon us, organisers are urging the Royston community to take on '5k your way'.

Chair Judith Anderson told the Crow of her delight the fundraiser was back in town after a year's break due to the pandemic.

Runners in Royston in Blue - Credit: Archant

She said: "Royston in Blue is part of the fabric of the town - so it was disappointing to not hold the event in 2020. It's a brilliant community day that we all look forward to.

"It's a fixture in Royston and it's now got to the point where people message us to ask when it's on each year - we never thought it would get to that point, but it has!

"We couldn't bear to think of not holding it again this year - so we're holding it virtually and encouraging everyone to complete '5k your way'. If adapting in this way is good enough for the London Marathon, it's good enough for us!

Royston runners help organise events like ROyston in Blue (Pic: David Hatton) - Credit: Archant

"People can walk or run their 5k - or more - over the month, if you are a swimmer then do a 5K swim. Families could go on a bike ride, schools could get involved - there are so many ways people can take part. You could aim to achieve a personal best, or choose to walk and chat with friends, with toddlers, buggies or pets in tow. It's all about fun while raising funds!

"Everyone has been so supportive in the past. I have been involved from day one and took over as chair two years ago, and there's nothing that makes me more proud than to see so many pull together. We've got a great community in Royston.

A sea of blue on The Heath. PICTURE: Clive Porter. - Credit: Archant

"If you told me in 2012 this is how we would be planning the tenth event I wouldn't have believed you, but here we are. Young people who have been diagnosed with cancer still need our support during COVID, so we're urging the Royston and surrounding villages communities to dig out your blue T-shirts and continue to help us to make a difference."

To take part in Royston in Blue's virtual '5k your way' during June, register your fundraiser at justgiving.com/start-fundraising. Choose Teenage Cancer Trust from the dropdown link and include #roystoninblue in your fundraising page title. For more information, see roystoninblue.co.uk.