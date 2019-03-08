Gallery

Royston in Blue 2019: 'Wonderful' fun run comes to Therfield Heath

Royston in Blue 2019 on Therfield Heath. Picture: Courtesy of Teenage Cancer Trust/Royston in Blue Archant

In total, 800 runners and walkers joined in the eighth year of Royston in Blue at the weekend, which was in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Sunday's 5k fun run saw Therfield Heath turned blue, with those taking part sporting Royston in Blue T-shirts.

A Teenage Cancer Trust spokeswoman said: "There was a wonderful family atmosphere and to see many of the Royston community come together was phenomenal.

"Royston in Blue likes to include everyone - runners, walkers, toddlers, dogs, and even babies in their baby carriers on their parents' backs. It isn't about being fit enough to run it, it's about bringing everyone together of all abilities and just having fun.

"Thank you to the Royston in Blue committee who do such a fantastic job organising the event and to the sponsors, volunteers, spectators, runners, walkers and those who gave donations and those who sponsored their family and friends."

Next year's date is June 28, 2020. Book early to avoid disappointment at www.roystoninblue.co.uk.

