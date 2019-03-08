Join In

Still time to enter Royston 5k fun run

Last year's Royston in Blue almost £18,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Archant

Royston in Blue is back for its eighth annual 5k run this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event - which attracts around 800 participants each year - is to take place on Therfield Heath at 11am on Sunday, June 23, with a warm-up commencing at 10.40am.

The event raised almost £18,000 last year for the Herts-based Teenage Cancer Trust, bringing the running total at the end of 2018 to more than £137,000.

You may also want to watch:

With sponsors of the event including Royston-based firms Johnson Matthey and Enfield Electrical, Royston in Blue is aiming to smash last year's target.

Gerry's Ice Cream and Fyffes Bananas are among the companies supplying treats for the runners, with Top Form also doing deep tissue massages after the race.

The new town mayor, Councillor Robert Inwood, will also be in attendance.

Those who entered the fun run before June 4 can collect their T-shirts between 10am and 12 noon tomorrow at Therfield Heath.

Entry is £14 for adults and £8 for under 18s. To enter visit roystoninblue.co.uk.