Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Join In

Still time to enter Royston 5k fun run

PUBLISHED: 16:43 07 June 2019

Last year's Royston in Blue almost £18,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Last year's Royston in Blue almost £18,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Archant

Royston in Blue is back for its eighth annual 5k run this month.

The event - which attracts around 800 participants each year - is to take place on Therfield Heath at 11am on Sunday, June 23, with a warm-up commencing at 10.40am.

The event raised almost £18,000 last year for the Herts-based Teenage Cancer Trust, bringing the running total at the end of 2018 to more than £137,000.

You may also want to watch:

With sponsors of the event including Royston-based firms Johnson Matthey and Enfield Electrical, Royston in Blue is aiming to smash last year's target.

Gerry's Ice Cream and Fyffes Bananas are among the companies supplying treats for the runners, with Top Form also doing deep tissue massages after the race.

The new town mayor, Councillor Robert Inwood, will also be in attendance.

Those who entered the fun run before June 4 can collect their T-shirts between 10am and 12 noon tomorrow at Therfield Heath.

Entry is £14 for adults and £8 for under 18s. To enter visit roystoninblue.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Royston self-proclaimed gangster jailed for armed Meldreth Post Office robberies

Troy Aldous has been jailed for six years and nine months after pleading guilty to two robberies and three firearms offences in Meldreth. Picture: Herts police

Guilden Morden pub to open its doors after new tenants move in

Peter and Megan Friskey are the new tenants of the community-owned Three Tuns pub in Guilden Morden. Picture: Nichola Addley

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen quits Change UK

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen has quit Change UK. Picture: Archant

Arlesey’s Jo takes on half marathon in memory of Royston community stalwart Margaret

Arlesey's Jo Loach ran for Garden House Hospice Care in memory of Margaret MacCormack from Royston. Pictures: John Calligan/Jo Loach

Most Read

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Royston self-proclaimed gangster jailed for armed Meldreth Post Office robberies

Troy Aldous has been jailed for six years and nine months after pleading guilty to two robberies and three firearms offences in Meldreth. Picture: Herts police

Guilden Morden pub to open its doors after new tenants move in

Peter and Megan Friskey are the new tenants of the community-owned Three Tuns pub in Guilden Morden. Picture: Nichola Addley

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen quits Change UK

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen has quit Change UK. Picture: Archant

Arlesey’s Jo takes on half marathon in memory of Royston community stalwart Margaret

Arlesey's Jo Loach ran for Garden House Hospice Care in memory of Margaret MacCormack from Royston. Pictures: John Calligan/Jo Loach

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston self-proclaimed gangster jailed for armed Meldreth Post Office robberies

Troy Aldous has been jailed for six years and nine months after pleading guilty to two robberies and three firearms offences in Meldreth. Picture: Herts police

Still time to enter Royston 5k fun run

Last year's Royston in Blue almost £18,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Heidi Allen: Why I’m sitting as an Independent MP

Heidi Allen, the former Tory MP for South Cambridgeshire who announced today she has quit the party but will remain as an independent. Her former Conservative colleagues in S Cambs say they will continue to work with her as their MP. Picture; S CAMBS CONSERVATIVES

Recommended Film of the Week: Men in Black: International (12A)

Men in Black: International (12A)

Recommended Book of the Week: Mother Dear by Nova Lee Maier

Mother Dear by Nova Lee Maier
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists