Learn from a chocolatier at Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs tasting event

PUBLISHED: 17:24 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 03 September 2020

Hotel Chocolat's 'Chocmobile' in Royston. Picture: Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat's 'Chocmobile' in Royston. Picture: Hotel Chocolat

Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire is teaming up with Hotel Chocolat for a chocolate-tasting event.

Throughout September, Home-Start – a charity which supports families with young children – is offering participants the chance to taste their way through a box of Hotel Chocolat chocolates.

Hotel Chocolat’s headquarters are in Royston, and the company will provide ‘The Everything H-Box’ to those taking part.

In the sessions, a chocolatier will explain how chocolate is made and how best to experience the flavours in the tasting box. The event is interactive and participants will be able to ask questions.

There are four sessions still available, with tickets on sale for 8pm on September 10, 17, 24 and 29.

For more information or to book a ticket go to ticketsource.co.uk and search for ‘Home-Start’. Tickets cost £18 per person.

