Have your say on future of Royston Hospital site

Royston Community Health want to ensure the former Royston Hospital site is turned into a hub for health and social care in the town. Picture: Archant Archant

A consultation is being held which will enable residents to have their say on the future of Royston Hospital.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) produced the BIG Consultation Conversation to find out what services people across the region value the most and what ideas people have for changing the way services are used in the future.

Social enterprise group Royston Community Health has been working to ensure that the Royston Hospital site in London Road is turned into a hub for health and social care in the town, and is urging members of the public to take part in the consultation.

The group is calling for health and social care services to be better integrated, and for services which cannot be delivered at GP surgeries due to lack of space - such as phlebotomy, electrocardiograms and physiotherapy - to be delivered locally at Royston Hospital.

They also want to reduce bed-blocking by providing a care home on the south end of the hospital site, where patients can rehabilitate before they are ready to go home.

A statement from Royston Community Health said: "We hope that as many people as possible will attend the meetings, so that the strength of feeling about Royston hospital, and the good common sense of using it more fully to provide local services, will be noted."

The nearest public consultation meetings to Royston are from 6pm to 7.30pm on October 22 at the Arbury Community Centre, Campkin Road, Cambridge; from 1.30pm to 3pm on October 31 at Cambridge Central Library in Lion Yard; and from 6pm to 7.30pm on November 12 in the Hub, High Street, Cambourne.

Sarah Hillman, a director at Royston Community Health, said: "The consultation is a very good thing - it is however quite difficult to navigate the questionnaire.

"A lot of the answers depend on the circumstances, such as whether you have a serious immediate condition like cancer or a chronic condition like arthritis."

The group is advising people to answer as many questions as they can, but to use the 'further ideas and insights' box in question 11 to submit additional comments.

To take part in the consultation before the December 20 deadline go to surveymonkey.co.uk/r/R7B5S9G.