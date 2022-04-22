News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Schools and clubs invited to take part in Aquathon challenge

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:37 PM April 22, 2022
Family support charity Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs is inviting local groups to take part in a fundraising Aquathon.

The swimming challenge will be held on Sunday, May 22, and any groups, clubs, schools and societies are welcome to sign up.

Teams of up to six people can register, and will receive a link to an online fundraising page and a paper sponsorship form.

One the day of the Aquathon, the teams will be given a time slot to attend Royston Leisure Centre, where they will swim in a relay for 55 minutes with the aim of completing as many lengths as possible within that time.

All the participants will receive a certificate, and the sponsorship will be split 50/50 between the swimming teams and Home-Start, so teams can raise funds for their own group's running costs, activities or equipment.

To register go to https://www.hsrsc.org.uk/event/aquathon-2022/ or email events@hsrsc.org.uk

