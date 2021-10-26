History Society unveils new town heritage board

Published: 2:47 PM October 26, 2021

Artist and trustee Martin Kaszak with Royston and District History Society chair Rosemary Bateman at the new sign - Credit: Royston and District History Society

Royston and District History Society has unveiled a new board celebrating the town's historic buildings and heritage.

The board is located at The Cross, near the Royse Stone, and replaces the old, worn board - erected in 1996.

Artist Martin Kaszak produced the drawings for the sign - which features the Church of St John the Baptist, The Old Crown Inn, the Georgian façade of Thurnalls in Melbourn Street, and Mulberry Court - which dates back to the 16th century.

Martin created the original boards in 1996, one of which is located between the museum and King James I's Palace, and is still in good condition.

The new sign includes updated information on the Royse Stone, It was believed that it was there to mark Roisia's Cross, but it's now thought it may have been a plague or vinegar stone.

These were hollowed out and filled with vinegar near parish boundaries during the plague.