Royston Historical Pageant: Crowds flock to inaugural event

Royston Historical Pageant 2019. Picture: Ian Coll Archant

Priory Memorial Gardens was transformed into a medieval camp and village on Sunday, as groups of re-enactors descended on the town for its first Historical Pageant.

Royston Historical Pageant 2019. Picture: Ian Coll Royston Historical Pageant 2019. Picture: Ian Coll

Lady Roysia led the procession from the Roysia Cross, accompanied by a chorus of drums and medieval instruments.

The mayor, Councillor Rob Inwood, welcomed everyone and the day kicked off in style with medieval dancing from English Miscellany and Hertfordshire Early Dance.

Royston town mayor Councillor Robert Inwood at the Historical Pageant. Picture: Cate Hall Royston town mayor Councillor Robert Inwood at the Historical Pageant. Picture: Cate Hall

Pageant chair Sarah Dingley said: "Company Ecorcheur, led by Captain Phillip Hill, delighted the crowds with a highly entertaining and informative explanation of army life for a regiment of the Duke of Gloucester.

"Details about their weapons and methods of warfare were a fascinating insight into the lives of our ancestors and had a Royston twist, as the soldiers camped here on their way back from the Battle of Barnet, a key battle in the War of the Roses.

Royston Historical Pageant 2019. Picture: Ian Coll Royston Historical Pageant 2019. Picture: Ian Coll

"Their authentically recreated camp was a wonderful example of living history, with the women cooking pottage in a cauldron over the fire for lunch. One wench said 'the Royston visitors were really interested and interesting'.

"The UK Owl and Raptor Group brought some beautiful birds of prey for everyone to see, and Liam answered the thousands of questions knowledgeably and with good humour.

The Royston Historical Pageant 2019. Picture: Clare Alsopp The Royston Historical Pageant 2019. Picture: Clare Alsopp

"The Yarnsmith of Norwich enthralled the crowds, accompanied by authentic music from a variety of interesting period instruments. His stories had everyone in stitches."

Another big draw for families was the children's medieval games area. The mini joust was a big hit and even bigger, was Steve the Juggler's juggling skills and stilt walk tutoring.

Royston Historical Pageant 2019. Picture: Ian Coll Royston Historical Pageant 2019. Picture: Ian Coll

Hugely popular, too, was the Royston Archery Club's area where dozens of people tried their hand at the sport.

