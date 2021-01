Published: 3:52 PM January 30, 2021

Police have cordoned off Royston High Street to search a suspicious vehicle - Credit: Supplied

A Royston road has been closed after police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle.

Officers are currently at Royston High Street and surrounding roads after being alerted to the vehicle earlier today.

A police cordon is in place in Royston after a suspicious vehicle was reported. - Credit: Supplied

A cordon has been put in place as a precaution, to allow the vehicle to be searched safely.

More to come as we get it.