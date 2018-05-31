Advanced search

Friends of Royston and District Healthcare donates £70,000 for COVID-19 support

PUBLISHED: 07:01 10 April 2020

The Friends of Royston and District Healthcare have donated funds to help in the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

The Friends of Royston and District Healthcare have donated funds to help in the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Archant

Friends of Royston and District Healthcare has donated a whopping £70,000 to help in the coronavirus pandemic.

The group awards grants to local charities and organisations involved in improving healthcare in the area.

They have given £10,000 to each of the Royston and Melbourn surgeries to assist with the provision of personal protective equipment for surgery staff and the community health teams.

They also responded to the television appeal for equipment for Cambs-based air ambulance charity MAGPAS staff with a donation of £5,700, and provided emergency funding of £25,000 for family support charity Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire.

The money will explore new ways to support their vulnerable families by other means now that face-to-face delivery of their service is no longer possible.

You may also want to watch:

The Friends were originally formed to support Royston Hospital, which they still do and are still fighting for its restitution as a health hub for the town.

However, they changed their name and constitution to Friends of Royston and District Healthcare in order to be able to support more people in the community with healthcare issues not being addressed by the state.

This change has made it possible for them to make the substantial awards during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesman said: “Many of the population would like to contribute to the wellbeing of our community but don’t know how.

“We as a group have demonstrated that we are able to react very quickly to applicants needs but obviously that in term depletes our funds quite rapidly so we need to find a way to replenish our reserves in order for us to continue to provide support.

“If you want to help with financial support you can log on to the Charities Aid Foundation website at www.cafonline.org/system/charity-search-results which takes you to the page to search for charities, where you will find the Friends. If you donation is £20 or more you will be enrolled as a ‘friend’.

If you or any one you know is of need of healthcare-related support at this time, email the group at frdhealthcare@yahoo.com and request an application form.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Housing developer submits new application for up to 99 homes near Therfield Heath

The Gladman proposed development site in Royston from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill. Picture: David Hatton

Royston newsagent targeted in armed robbery

McColl's in Queens Road, Royston, was targeted by an armed robber at the weekend. Picture: Archant

Royston mum’s bear hunt reaches 1,000 members and brings joy to town in virus lockdown

Stella Mills' teddies with flamingos - bear 241 in Royston. Picture: Stella Mills

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Those who repeatedly break lock-down rules will face police fines

Man jailed for spitting at police after claiming he had coronavirus. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

Housing developer submits new application for up to 99 homes near Therfield Heath

The Gladman proposed development site in Royston from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill. Picture: David Hatton

Royston newsagent targeted in armed robbery

McColl's in Queens Road, Royston, was targeted by an armed robber at the weekend. Picture: Archant

Royston mum’s bear hunt reaches 1,000 members and brings joy to town in virus lockdown

Stella Mills' teddies with flamingos - bear 241 in Royston. Picture: Stella Mills

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Those who repeatedly break lock-down rules will face police fines

Man jailed for spitting at police after claiming he had coronavirus. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Royston Crow

Friends of Royston and District Healthcare donates £70,000 for COVID-19 support

The Friends of Royston and District Healthcare have donated funds to help in the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Cambridgeshire police issues plea to stay at home over the Easter weekend

Cambridgeshire police issue plea for people to stay at home over the Easter weekend amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: POLICE

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Arthur Rank Hospice Charity launches ‘support our services’ appeal as it expects to lose £700,000 in six months due to coronavirus

The Arthur Rank Hospice Charity has issued an appeal asking people to help support their services as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had a “devastating impact” on its ability to fundraise throughout the year. Some of the hospice’s front-line care team, from the Inpatient Unit at Shelford Bottom. Picture: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE CHARITY

Therfield pub to offer live ‘cookalong’ for customers at home

Ivan Titmuss, landlord of The Fox and Duck pub in Therfield, is hosting live 'cookalongs' which customers can take part in at home. Picture: Strand PR
Drive 24