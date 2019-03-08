Advanced search

Royston hairdresser honoured at Hertfordshire Salon Awards

PUBLISHED: 12:01 03 November 2019

Hannah Burling has won a Hertfordshire Salon Award. Picture: Chris Burling

Hannah Burling has won a Hertfordshire Salon Award. Picture: Chris Burling

A Royston hairdresser has been honoured at the Hertfordshire Salon Awards 2019 - winning Colourist of the Year.

Hertfordshire Salon Award winners. Picture: Chris BurlingHertfordshire Salon Award winners. Picture: Chris Burling

Hannah Burling, who is the owner of Studio 26 in Royston, attended the awards in Bishops Stortford with her husband Chris.

She told the Crow: "I have no idea who nominated me, I only found out when they emailed me with tickets to the awards.

"It was a really good night, I didn't expect to win and when they said my name I couldn't believe it. I was really nervous - I'm a really shy person, and thought I would go up and fall flat on my face! I wasn't expecting it at all."

The 33-year-old, who has lived in Royston since she was 15, opened the salon four years ago.

She said: "I love colour work so to win this award and be recognised in this way is amazing."

For more on Hannah's salon in Royston High Street, search 'Studio 26' on Facebook.

