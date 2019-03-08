Royston hairdresser honoured at Hertfordshire Salon Awards
PUBLISHED: 12:01 03 November 2019
A Royston hairdresser has been honoured at the Hertfordshire Salon Awards 2019 - winning Colourist of the Year.
Hannah Burling, who is the owner of Studio 26 in Royston, attended the awards in Bishops Stortford with her husband Chris.
She told the Crow: "I have no idea who nominated me, I only found out when they emailed me with tickets to the awards.
"It was a really good night, I didn't expect to win and when they said my name I couldn't believe it. I was really nervous - I'm a really shy person, and thought I would go up and fall flat on my face! I wasn't expecting it at all."
The 33-year-old, who has lived in Royston since she was 15, opened the salon four years ago.
She said: "I love colour work so to win this award and be recognised in this way is amazing."
For more on Hannah's salon in Royston High Street, search 'Studio 26' on Facebook.