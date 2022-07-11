News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

'Fabulous' sunny afternoon at Great British Garden Party

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:30 PM July 11, 2022
Updated: 3:39 PM July 11, 2022
Cllr Carol Stanier, Mandy Jinkerson and Mayor Cllr Mary Antony at the Great British Garden Party in Royston

Cllr Carol Stanier, Mandy Jinkerson and Mayor Cllr Mary Antony at the Great British Garden Party in Royston - Credit: Carol Stanier

Volunteers at Tesco community garden welcomed the Mayor of Royston to their Great British Garden Party over the weekend.

Visitors decorated rocks to hide around the garden, harvested potatoes and garlic, and weeded and watered the plants.

Tesco community champion Mandy Jinkerson oversees the children digging potatoes

Tesco community champion Mandy Jinkerson oversees the children digging potatoes - Credit: Carol Stanier

Tesco community champion Mandy Jinkerson said: "What a fabulous sunny and productive afternoon we had in our community garden.

"It was lovely to meet the mayor and to welcome so many enthusiastic visitors. We were all so excited to harvest our first crop of potatoes!

Mayor of Royston Cllr Mary Antony attended the Tesco community garden Great British Garden Party

Mayor of Royston Cllr Mary Antony attended the Tesco community garden Great British Garden Party - Credit: Carol Stanier

"Thank you to everyone who helped to make our open garden such a success."

Mayor of Royston Cllr Mary Antony, who watered the tomatoes in the greenhouse, said: “It was marvellous to see the plants being nurtured so well. It is indeed great to see how our community comes together in whatever they are committed to.”

Mayor of Royston Cllr Mary Antony attended the Great British Garden Party

Mayor of Royston Cllr Mary Antony attended the Great British Garden Party - Credit: Carol Stanier

Community garden open days are every second Saturday of the month from 2pm to 4pm. 

Tesco community garden hosted the Great British Garden Party in Royston

Tesco community garden hosted the Great British Garden Party in Royston - Credit: Carol Stanier


Royston News

Don't Miss

Concerned resident Salli Roskilly stood in Long Lane Field with her STOP The Croudace Greenfield Grab poster

Fowlmere residents voice objections to housing development

Harry Goodman

person
Bassingbourn Community Primary School. Picture: Google Street View

School to make 'wide-ranging changes' following Ofsted inspection

Hannah Brown, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Royston's annual kite festival is set to return this summer

Kite Festival set to return to Royston next month

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Car driver

DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon