Royston Golf Club donates £1,000 to hospice

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM January 26, 2022
Former Royston Golf Club ladies' captain Sandy Griffin presented a cheque of £1,000 to Claire Lunnon of Garden House Hospice

Former Royston Golf Club ladies' captain Sandy Griffin presented a cheque of £1,000 to Claire Lunnon of Garden House Hospice - Credit: Royston Golf Club ladies

The former captain of Royston Golf Club's ladies section presented Garden House Hospice with a cheque for £1,000, which will help go towards the hospice's vital work.

Sandy Griffin, who was captain for 2020/2021, handed the money to the hospice's Claire Lunnon on Thursday, January 20.

The money was raised through donations from Royston Golf Club members to Sandy's Lady Captain's Charity Fund, which were accumulated through several raffles, making donations instead of sending Christmas cards, selling donated golf clubs and a sponsorship from Johnson Matthey PLC.

Sandy explained how in 2020, due to lockdowns and the closure of the clubhouse, it was difficult to raise money for the hospice.

She said: "Thank you to everybody for their kind and generous donations of time, effort and money."

Claire thanked donors and added that the money is vital to the hospice, as running costs alone are £25,000 per week.

Royston News

