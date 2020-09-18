Royston Golf Club holds golf day and raffle for charity

Royston Golf Club raised £1,540 with a charity golf day and raffle. Picture: Papworth Trust Archant

A charity golf day hosted by Royston Golf Club raised £1,540 for Papworth Trust, which offers care to older people and those with disabilities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Royston Golf Club raised £1,540 with a charity golf day. Picture: Papworth Trust Royston Golf Club raised £1,540 with a charity golf day. Picture: Papworth Trust

Charity supporters took part in a round of golf in aid of the trust’s Opportunities Without Limits service to allow their football team, the Melbourn Dynamo OWLs, to buy new equipment.

You may also want to watch:

As well as a golf match, the trust hosted a raffle on the day with prizes donated by Cambridgeshire and Royston businesses, as well as prizes from Cambridge United Football Club and Hotel Chocolat.

Senior service and enterprise manager Dan Eaton said: “We’re grateful to have received such spectacular raffle prizes for our raffle. We would like to express our deepest thanks to the Royston Golf Club and all who have supported us.

“The Melbourn Dynamo OWLS football team is really looking forward to purchasing some new and much-needed equipment!”